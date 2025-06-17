US donald trump vladimir putin

18 favourite reactions to Donald Trump’s whiny little pro-Putin rant at the G7 summit

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 17th, 2025

Somebody put a 50p in the Putin stan again, and he went off on a rant about how Russia shouldn’t have been kicked out of the G8.

On Trump’s pro-Putin set list, we also got a glimpse of those old resentments – Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama. Plot twist – Trudeau had nothing to do with Russia’s 2014 suspension, which eventually led to their permanent exit from the group.

Jay in Kyiv reminded everyone of another Russian transgression.

Trump may not let little things like facts get in the way of a good story, but the internet was paying attention.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2