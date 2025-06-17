18 favourite reactions to Donald Trump’s whiny little pro-Putin rant at the G7 summit

US donald trump vladimir putin

Somebody put a 50p in the Putin stan again, and he went off on a rant about how Russia shouldn’t have been kicked out of the G8.

BREAKING: Trump complains about other G7 leaders kicking Russia out of the organization. Russia was kicked out of the G8 for invading Crimea in 2014. He’s literally doing Putin’s bidding. pic.twitter.com/BvuEbZGgVn — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 16, 2025

On Trump’s pro-Putin set list, we also got a glimpse of those old resentments – Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama. Plot twist – Trudeau had nothing to do with Russia’s 2014 suspension, which eventually led to their permanent exit from the group.

PUTIN WAS KICKED OUT OF G8 in 2014 WHEN HE ANNEXED CRIMEA. TRUDEAU WAS ELECTED IN 2015. THANK YOU FOR THE ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. pic.twitter.com/I7zhmGU6q3 — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) June 16, 2025

Jay in Kyiv reminded everyone of another Russian transgression.

In 2015, Russia shot down a commercial airliner full of families, and this was only a year after invading Ukraine. THAT'S why Russia was kicked out of G7. — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 16, 2025

Trump may not let little things like facts get in the way of a good story, but the internet was paying attention.

1.

Papa whining on Putin’s behalf at a G7 summit is like showing up to a fireman’s convention and demanding sympathy for the arsonist. Imagine being this publicly subservient and still calling yourself strong on foreign policy. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) June 16, 2025

2.

I said he was going to do or say something embarrassing in Canada this week. Didn’t take long. — Anna Baxter (@MsAnnaBaxter) June 16, 2025

3.

My God.. Trump really only went to G7 to represent Putin.

pic.twitter.com/ONVJIWkNyI — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) June 16, 2025

4.

What an embarrassment! Every time he opens his pie hole! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) June 16, 2025

5.

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Trump displays his disturbing ignorance of recent history, unaware that Putin was "thrown out of the G8" because of his invasion and annexing of Crimea, and brags that Putin only "speaks to me." Staggering stupidity.pic.twitter.com/x2117KicuQ — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) June 16, 2025

6.

I don't know what pictures Putin has of Trump but my goodness. Will the ass kissing never end? To see a US President so deeply in the pocket of a Russian dictator is disconcerting and alarming. https://t.co/Oo2C87jMj9 — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) June 16, 2025

7.

This man is still out here bragging that “Putin only speaks to me” — like that’s a flex and not a damn red flag.

And the wildest part? He genuinely doesn’t know — or doesn’t care — why Putin was kicked out of the G8 in the first place.

CRIMEA. INVASION. WAR CRIMES. Basic stuff.… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) June 16, 2025

8.

We have a melted Oompa Loompa Putin fluffer for a so-called “president”, and it’s fucking embarrassing. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 16, 2025

9.