‘What’s a gag in movies that never fails to get a chuckle from you?’ – 24 hilarious on screen jokes that we will never get bored of

Entertainment Twitter X

Watching a favourite film is incredibly comforting, like wrapping yourself in a cosy duvet and drinking a mug of hot tea. And they’re even better when they’ve got some funny moments that always make you laugh, even though you know precisely when they are coming. Over on Twitter – no, stick with us, it’s not aways a terrible place – film fan @TheCinesthetic asked this question:

What's a gag in movies that never fails to get a chuckle from you? — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 12, 2025

And lots of people chipped in with jokes that always raise a smile.

1.

The fence gag in the Cornetto Trilogy is one of Edgar Wright’s finest running jokes.

pic.twitter.com/yXu5iaqmKl https://t.co/TOUOepZGfv — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 12, 2025

2.

ROUS’s is still one of the best examples of perfect comedic timing I’ve ever seen https://t.co/x9hdPtO2ev pic.twitter.com/zttsTK5Cfy — Bowen (@barrel_rider_lb) June 12, 2025

3.

4.

Pluto Nash may suck as a movie, but this joke where Eddie Murphy is fighting himself is pretty great. https://t.co/Izf1qOc2bc pic.twitter.com/uE6R6oGGee — Planet Hex (@Planet_Hex_on_X) June 12, 2025

5.

The misdirect. Where you think you know where the scene is going and they do something you would never expect. Like in UHF, when the guy is told by his boss to take that ridiculous thing off (he wears a big goofy hat) but instead, he removes his mustache. https://t.co/wVLhe6AGnX pic.twitter.com/HOELPRo4HQ — Lord Yeroc (@FluffyGPro68007) June 13, 2025

6.

these movies are so intentionally funny and it’s nuts that some people dont get that

pic.twitter.com/1lgtNDO5JY https://t.co/CtadmZZ84F — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 12, 2025

7.

Gosling in The Nice Guys was comedy gold. This scene never gets old.

pic.twitter.com/SYniFkFDN7 https://t.co/CtadmZZFUd — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 12, 2025

8.

9.

10.

11.

This bit from Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of the funniest visual gags in cinema history.

pic.twitter.com/hzdVyvwJdx https://t.co/CtadmZZ84F — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 12, 2025

12.