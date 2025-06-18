17 times these bigoted dudes totally looked down on the woman in the chat and got exactly what they deserved

Life bigots takedowns

It all began when writer @kristabellerina shared a story on Twitter of a repairman who totally ignored her the moment her husband turned up, and how he got exactly what was coming to him.

Had a repairman over for a quote, and as I was explaining the issue, my husband walked in, and suddenly the repairman couldn’t see or hear me. But that’s okay, he had a nice conversation with my husband and I hired someone else to do the job. — kristabellerina (@kristabellerina) June 1, 2022

And it prompted no end of women to share their experiences of men ignoring them, and it’s never less than totally infuriating and full of very funny and much deserved payoffs.

Here are our 17 favourites.

1.

‘Had a similar experience buying a car. The rep kept talking to my boyfriend and ignored me. I finally said, “I have the check in my pocketbook, you should be including me.”

‘He continued to talk to my BF. Who didn’t back me up. I didn’t buy that car and later got rid of the bf.’

@Godsgurlie

2.

“When does your husband get home? I’ll explain it to him.” – the last words a contractor said in my house before we found someone else to give thousands of dollars to.’

@shanaschwarz

3.

‘Had an insurance adjuster in the house. He saw all the airplane models. Said I was a lucky girl, to marry a pilot. Um. I’m the pilot. ‘

@kandybernsk

4.

‘Went to buy appliances. Same thing happened as soon as hubs joined me. Hubs could see my growing anger. Walked out & hubs said—she did all the research & knows the products. Came in here to buy.

‘We’re leaving because you couldn’t be bothered to speak to her respectfully. ❤️ him’

@LingZhiTweet

5.

‘My grandma in her 60s walked into a music store and was ignored by the young guys. Finally an older salesperson came out and saw she was being ignored. Walked right up to her and asked her if he could help her. She bought 4 pianos. He got the commission.’

@Mully1897

6.

‘This makes my heart happy!! I was selling a piece of property once when I was asked to get my husband because “money is man-business.” I waited to sell the property to that man’s ex-wife 3 years later after she divorced him.’

@MirandaLBkr

7.

‘Like when my husband and I were signing mortgage paperwork for our first home, a VA loan, & they slide the VA forms in front of my hubby. He looked at them “she’s the vet not me”

@DiannaO88146468

8.

‘Had my car alternator replaced recently, and the garage owner asked me if I needed him to “back the car out” for me, as it “might be tricky”.

‘I turned to where my little Nissan Micra was parked (a wide open laneway to the road)… turned back and told him “If you think that’s tricky, you shouldn’t be driving, let alone working on cars.”

@Strawprincess

9.

‘I’ve got another one. Daughter is mechanical engineer. Went to get oil changed and guy comes back with a part from the car, told her it was “something” & needed to be replaced. She said “No it doesn’t. Put it back.”’

@BrownTroy