Books you probably loved if you were a kid in the 80s (but may have completely forgotten about until now)

Exclusive 1980s

If you were a kid in the 80s who loved books, then this may be quite the nostalgic blast from the past.

We’ve racked our brains to come up with some of the best loved book series that you may have read during this time, but have probably completely forgotten about until now.

1. The A.Mazing Monsters series by Jim and Christopher Slater.

Written by Jim Slater, who got the original idea from some pictures his 10 year old son, Christopher, had drawn.

In total, Jim Slater wrote 16 A.Mazing Monster books and Christopher illustrated them. They were published in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

2. The Garden Gang series by Jayne Fisher.

Jayne Fisher was only 9 years old when she started writing and illustrating the Garden Gang series of books, making her the youngest author to ever write for Ladybird Books. There were 14 books in total in the series, with each book containing 2 short stories. The first 12 books were published in 1979 and 1980, with 2 more published in 1983. There was also a Meet the Garden Gang annual, published in 1981.

The 2 books published in 1983.

3. The Boodle Books series by Jo Kemp.

Written and published via Therman Publishing under the main title ‘Boodle Books’ by Jo Kemp. There were 6 books in the series, published around 1980. Jo Kemp also wrote the original scripts for Jamie and the Magic Torch and Chorlton and the Wheelies.

4. The Victoria Plum series by Angela Rippon.

Published by Purnell and Sons in the early ‘80s, Angela Rippon put her name to this series of ghost-written books about the adventures of a fairy called Victoria Plum.

5. The Humpty Dumpty Club books.

The Humpty Dumpty Club was a book club in the ’70s and ’80s. If you were lucky enough to be a member as a kid then you’ll possibly remember the excitement you felt when that big cardboard envelope would be delivered each month, containing activities and a story book. The books, by various authors, were often published as part of Hamlyn’s “Humpty Dumpty Club” series.







Image Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels