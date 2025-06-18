The worst person you know just made a great point – watch Tucker Carlson absolutely drag Ted Cruz for not knowing anything about Iran

US ted cruz tucker carlson

Sometimes, it hurts to give credit where it’s due, because that credit is due to people whose past views and behaviour are a whole string of red flags.

That brings us very neatly to this clip of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News presenter, who interviewed the Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz. They discussed the incendiary situation in Iran, and Carlson gave no ground to the senator on his knowledge of the country.

Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?” “I don’t know the population.” “You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple?”

They went on –

“You don’t know anything about Iran.” “So, I’m not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran-.” “You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of a government, and you don’t know anything about the country.”

If Tucker Carlson plans to call out every politician in the US currently talking about things they don’t understand, he’d better be on board with working 24/7.

The heated exchange raised more than a few eyebrows.

1.

Holy shit. Tucker Carlson just completely demolished Ted Cruz.

“YOU DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT IRAN! You’re a U.S. senator and you don’t know anything about the country you want to topple.” Tucker might have just ended his career: pic.twitter.com/ByXqMIVTVg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 18, 2025

2.

When Tucker Carlson becomes the level headed voice of reason in the conversation…. You know shit is completely fucked up. — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 18, 2025

3.

I never thought I would say this but way to go Tucker and that will be the only time I say that. — ℝ (@rjohdomingo) June 18, 2025

4.

Holy fucking shit pic.twitter.com/oxY2x9E0hH — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 18, 2025

5.

Holy CRAP this is embarrassing. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2025

6.

Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the fuck out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?

Asking for a friend.pic.twitter.com/iBtFgWv1br — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 18, 2025

7.

Tucker absolutely humiliates @tedcruz here holy shit https://t.co/e2aaX0EiqB — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 18, 2025

8.

BREAKING: Tucker Carlson just destroyed Ted Cruz over his lack of knowledge about Iran, while seemingly wanting to attack them. The Republican Party is self-destructing pic.twitter.com/sBkbdFKXgF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 18, 2025

9.