US ted cruz tucker carlson

The worst person you know just made a great point – watch Tucker Carlson absolutely drag Ted Cruz for not knowing anything about Iran

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 18th, 2025

Sometimes, it hurts to give credit where it’s due, because that credit is due to people whose past views and behaviour are a whole string of red flags.

That brings us very neatly to this clip of Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News presenter, who interviewed the Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz. They discussed the incendiary situation in Iran, and Carlson gave no ground to the senator on his knowledge of the country.

“How many people live in Iran, by the way?”

“I don’t know the population.”

“You don’t know the population in the country you seek to topple?”

They went on –

“You don’t know anything about Iran.”

“So, I’m not the Tucker Carlson expert on Iran-.”

“You’re a senator who’s calling for the overthrow of a government, and you don’t know anything about the country.”

If Tucker Carlson plans to call out every politician in the US currently talking about things they don’t understand, he’d better be on board with working 24/7.

The heated exchange raised more than a few eyebrows.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2