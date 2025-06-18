‘What’s an opinion you keep quiet solely because you’re tired of explaining it?’ – 19 points of view people keep to themselves

Life reddit

Having opinions is tiring. Everyone has their irrational perspectives, but sometimes even the most reasonable of outlooks are best kept in your head.

For the perfect case in point, check out the replies to a question set by South_Gas626 over on Reddit. In the r/AskReddit forum, they invited people to anonymously share the opinions they’ve had pushback on in the past by asking:

‘What’s an opinion you keep quiet solely because you’re tired of explaining it?’

Here are the top replies that speak for themselves…

1.

‘Sometimes I keep quiet about how I think not everything you love has to become a side hustle or make money. Like, it’s okay to just enjoy painting, gaming, or baking without turning it into a brand. But every time I say that, someone goes, I’m too tired to argue.’

-OddValuable960

2.

‘Some people are happy being single.’

-RoseHemlockPastel

3.

‘People should consider the choice of having children more than they do. It’s a lifetime commitment, no walk in the park, and not everyone should be a parent.

‘My own mother had zero business having children. Growing up in abuse made me realize early on that the generational trauma would end with me.’

-Havoc_Unlimited

4.

‘The ability to get people to vote for you ≠ the ability to govern.’

-scrubjays

5.

‘I don’t really like “going somewhere” for vacation. I like staycations. I live in an area where there’s a lot to do and see within a reasonable drive. It’s not a money thing, I just want my own shower, bed, and all my stuff.’

-sexrockandroll

6.

‘Going out on Cinco de Mayo and St Patrick’s Day fuckin sucks. Massive crowds using the holiday as an excuse to get shitfaced and be on their worst behavior’

-whatthekark

7.

‘I don’t really enjoy travel. I find it really stressful.’

-HealthyInPublic

8.

‘That being alone isn’t sad. It’s peaceful. But try telling that to people who measure their worth by how many bodies are in the room. I’ve had better conversations with silence than I’ve had at most parties.’

-Jacques-de-Molai

9.

‘I’ve worked in biotech my whole 20+ year career, been involved in the development and production of many new waves of treatment types: monoclonal antibodies, cell therapies, gene therapies.

‘Vaccines do not cause autism and no company is “hiding a cure” because they want to keep selling the treatment. Believe what you want to believe, I’ll rest in what I know to be true from living it everyday workday for over 20 years. I don’t have the time nor the energy to explain or argue it.’

-Lulubean16

10.

‘People that want kids should have kids. People that don’t want kids should not.’

-ikadell