What’s the most memorable quote you’ve ever come across that stayed with you forever?’ – 23 examples of incredibly wise words

Life quotes r/AskReddit

Social media is awash with inspirational phrases plastered across pretty images – we’re looking at you in particular, Instagram – but that does not mean that every saying is as inane and meaningless as the next. In fact, if you have a discerning eye, you can find maxims that are genuinely useful and applicable to real life.

They’ve been sorting the proverbial wheat from the chaff on the AskReddit page after user biz_booster asked:

What’s the most memorable quote you have ever came [sic] across that stayed with you forever?

And lots of people weighed in with their favourite wise words.

1.

‘Givers must set boundaries because takers never do.’

–redthoughtful

2.

‘The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.’

–sweettomato5

3.

‘Once I became a parent: ‘The days are long but the years are short’.’

–Coaster_crush

4.

‘Comparison is the thief of joy.’

–BravaCentauri11

5.

‘People will forget what you said… but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.’

–Fine_Currency_2512

6.

”It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness. That is life.’ – Jean Luc Picard.’

–BabushkaRaditz

7.

‘When I got engaged, an old woman I worked with pulled me aside and said, ‘Oh hon, I know you love her. Make sure you like her, too.’ 18 years married. Never been happier.’

–sm1ttysm1t

8.

‘The true test of a man’s character is how he treats someone that can offer him nothing.’

–Relatively_happy

9.

‘A great man plants trees, the shade of which he’ll never sit beneath.’

–CharmingBasket701

10.

”We accept the love we think we deserve.’ Straight up explains a lot of relationships that don’t make sense.’

–anima99

11.

‘You’ll stop caring what people think about you when you realise how seldom they do.’

–mistere213

12.

”I tell you, we are here on Earth to fart around, and don’t let anybody tell you different.’ -Kurt Vonnegut.’

–CapnBeardbeard