Donald Trump tried to get the Juventus football team to join in with his bigoted nonsense and it was a glorious own goal

Never let it be said that Donald Trump doesn’t have his mind (such as it is) laser focussed on the important global issues of the day.

Like entertaining players and staff from Juventus, who were invited to the White House while they are in the US for the Club World Cup.

Trump embarked on his usual tirade of nonsense, and at one point tried to get the Italian football giants to join in with his bigoted nonsense about transgender women (among other things).

And they were basically having none of it, an epic own goal that we can’t stop watching.

Trump asks the Juventus players standing behind him if women could make their team and tries to bait them into endorsing his transphobia pic.twitter.com/cJymDAmcSd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Crazy when a soccer team is more diplomatic than the President of the United States — Dms (@thedms14) June 18, 2025

I… suppose I shouldn’t be surprised by any of this. https://t.co/UoEYwi742Z — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 18, 2025

Jesus Christ everything is transgender with these people like stop it — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 18, 2025

Trump trying to bait Juventus’s Locatelli, Vlahovic, McKennie, Chiellini on transgender athletes is the most deranged sentence Ive written in my life. https://t.co/ieV9QoZEHe — Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood) June 18, 2025

Everything is a culture war to MAGA — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 18, 2025

