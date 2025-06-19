The payoff to this story of an unexpected chance encounter with an old schoolmate is a top tier twist in the tale
We’ve featured no end of newspaper letters on these pages over the years, and this one, courtesy of MissR over on Twitter is up there with the very best.
It’s a rather touching commentary on childhood crushes, the passing of time and the inevitable ageing process. It also has a devastatingly funny and brilliant final line.
Enjoy.
This did make me laugh. It is so true pic.twitter.com/ZItsXTvd33
— MissR (@AlwaysLearnWeb) June 16, 2024
A closer look…
Ooof!
Let’s dip into the comments.
1.
Brilliant!
— Rhian Glyn Barlow (@Glynrhian) June 18, 2024
2.
Can’t stop laughing!
— Dr Stella – Physician & Mushroom Farmer (@stellalli) June 17, 2024
3.
I feel seen https://t.co/WEGootrupb
— Nicholas Booth (@Thievesbook) June 18, 2024
4.
This is why I’d never go to a school reunion! https://t.co/LZUzSBPLsC
— Plantlovergoinggreygracefully (@introvert_actor) June 17, 2024
5.
Ouch! https://t.co/F28xTVt0jo
— Veritas (@VeritasHere) June 18, 2024
