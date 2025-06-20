Donald Trump’s decided Americans have too many holidays and used Juneteenth to say it – 13 damning and totally on-point comebacks

US donald trump

If there’s one thing we know about America it’s that they don’t get as much time off work as other parts of the world (well, the UK definitely).

So every American public holiday is presumably one to be cherished. Except Donald Trump has now decided that his workshy electorate are frankly having too much time off work, and went on social media to say so (of course he did).

And it was lost on no-one anywhere that he decided to say so on Juneteenth – also known as Freedom Day or Jubilee Day – a holiday celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

And these are surely the only responses you need.

You lazy fucks aren’t working enough. pic.twitter.com/h7yxI3vrRO — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 19, 2025

Guy who has golfed 33 days this year thinks Americans need to work more. pic.twitter.com/PIfTkiKneu — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 20, 2025

First it was our kids had to many toys, now we have to many holidays. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4niJ9zLCc2 — Lev Parnas (@levparnas) June 19, 2025

Laziest man in the world wants you to work harder. pic.twitter.com/mzIwkFX91M — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 19, 2025

Why didn’t he tweet this on Columbus Day? pic.twitter.com/PHdhO2mFpe — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 19, 2025

The fact that he chose Juneteenth to rant about federal holidays tells you everything you need to know about what really bothers him, and it’s not the closed businesses. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2025

7.