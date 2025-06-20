Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

The good news is that the weekend is within touching distance, the bad news is everything that’s happening in the world, with the possible exception of the tennis, the latest series of Taskmaster, and the existence of pancakes.

As it’s Friday, we’ve gathered another week’s worth of funny stuff from Twitter. We hope you enjoy our selection.

1.

It has just been announced that the male version of Alexa will be released. It will be called Alex, and you have to ask the same thing 10 times and wait 6 months for him to do it. — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) June 16, 2025

2.

me: “I like cooking because it’s relaxing”

me 10 minutes later, trying to take the little jacket off a garlic clove: “you motherfucker. you piece of shit.” — katie (@katefeetie) June 14, 2025

3.

hate this new google docs "ask gemini" feature. if i wanted to get misinformation from a gemini i'd talk to my mother — sagey (@btwnrevolutions) June 14, 2025

4.

The world may be about to end but at least I’m not in this car pic.twitter.com/km9wuQ82z8 — Secret Drug Addict (@ScrtDrugAddict) June 15, 2025

5.

It doesn't seem right that there are like a million songs about being in love with a girl but only one about encountering spectral cowboys doomed to eternally chase a herd of ghostly cattle. https://t.co/xucldU4d1g — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) June 15, 2025

6.

My kid better go to law school considering how much effort he just put into his recent argument marshmallows for breakfast vs mom — meghan (@deloisivete) June 17, 2025

7.

Where did my mouse cursor go. -a memoir — Mal (@TheRealPalMal) June 18, 2025

8.

My worst nightmare is Spotify randomly throwing out an Ed Sheeran song whilst I'm driving and then I crash and die but it keeps playing so the first responders think I was an Ed Sheeran fan and they tell my mum and I end up being cremated to fucking Shape of You. — Fesshole (@fesshole) June 19, 2025

9.

Got a new sponge today and was really excited because it was so scrubby and god being an adult is depressing — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) June 18, 2025

10.

My washing machine as I approach to unload it at the end of its cycle. pic.twitter.com/jBCdk7vO51 — Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) June 19, 2025

11.

The King entertains racegoers at Ascot with his uncannily-accurate impression of Albert Steptoe. pic.twitter.com/6pZnp1cCqB — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) June 19, 2025

12.