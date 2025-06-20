A reporter asked Karoline Leavitt why Trump always says he’ll do things in two weeks, and her petulant stock response was dragged into next year

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the president’s thoughts on Iran during a press briefing on Thursday, informing assembled journalists that he will make a decision on whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign in two weeks.

JUST IN: White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reads a message from Donald Trump saying he’ll decide whether to attack Iran “within the next two weeks.” Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/Ow2B5KOKmZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 19, 2025

Reactions online were sceptical, to say the least.

We don’t know if he’s bombing Iran. Because he doesn’t know. He might never know. Not in two weeks, two months, or two lifetimes. The man has no idea what he’s doing. He couldn’t locate Tehran on a labeled globe if it screamed. His understanding of war strategy begins and ends… pic.twitter.com/G9pJfos1h0 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 20, 2025

Here is three straight minutes of Donald Trump saying things will be happening “in two weeks” (spoiler alert: none of them ever happened) pic.twitter.com/MO5YJHtGAt — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 19, 2025

For anyone keeping track of Trump’s "two weeks" promises his ‘I’ll have a replacement for Obamacare in two weeks’ promise was just a smidge over 257 weeks ago — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 19, 2025

That scepticism was shared by one reporter, who probably asked the question the rest of them were pondering.

a reporter points out to Leavitt that Trump says something will happen in "two weeks" all the time and then it doesn't happen pic.twitter.com/IEWCZ4mXtG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2025

“President Trump has said previously, in regard to Russia, he’s used the phrase ‘about two weeks’ several times, in terms of, like, ‘We expect a two week deadline’ and then he’ll give another two week deadline. How can we be sure he’s going to stick to this one on making a decision on Iran?”

Not for the first time, Ms Leavitt responded as though she’d been personally insulted – and then she blamed Joe Biden. Her auto-generated Trumpist response was met with full scorn.

1.

Yooooooo A reporter just asked Karoline Leavitt why Trump always says his actions are “two weeks away” but then he never follows through. pic.twitter.com/T4uINUL36s — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 19, 2025

2.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, a reporter asks Karoline Leavitt how can anybody believe Trump's deadline of "two weeks" to decide on war with Iran when he says two weeks for everything, and Leavitt uses her "but Joe Biden" defense. Total clown show.pic.twitter.com/wHTt6uWPIR — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) June 19, 2025

3.

BREAKING: A reporter just called out Trump’s pattern of saying “two weeks” anytime he’s indecisive and wants to avoid making a tough decision. The media needs to call this out. Everyone needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/CuPEVdBSsT — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 19, 2025

4.

Reporter: How do we know that this two week deadline won’t be extended another two weeks, like the other two week deadlines… Karoline: *Nostril flare* JOE BIDEN, when Joe Biden Joe Bidened and inherited Joe Biden, Joe BIDEN. *Hair flip* pic.twitter.com/tgtcWPSoSN — J Rance (@WillaRance) June 19, 2025

5.

REPORTER: Trump always uses the two week deadline and then another two week deadline. How can we be sure he’s going to stick to this one? LEAVITT: Word salad.pic.twitter.com/eAPsKPWNSP — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) June 19, 2025

6.

How do we know he will do what he says in two weeks when he always says two weeks? KAROLINE LEAVITT: Joe Biden!!!!! — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 19, 2025

7.

And then she blames Joe Biden.

Like omg, it never fails with these people. Accountability = 0 — R. Saoirse (@razzli_) June 19, 2025

8.

As soon as Leavitt said "two weeks" the entire press pool should have groaned in unison. https://t.co/JOQEz2Q0XF — The Angry Czeck (@angryczeck) June 19, 2025

9.

10.

“Two weeks.” Classic Trump metric – like dog years, but dumber. And Karoline pulling the But Biden! fire alarm like she’s trapped in a burning Build-A-Bear. This ain’t a press briefing, it’s a flaming clown bus doing donuts on the White House lawn. — Ultramõrd Sillu (@suunasolkija) June 19, 2025

11.

After Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump would decide about bombing Iran in two weeks, a reporter questioned this deadline. Leavitt replied, "HOW DARE YOU DOUBT WHAT I SAY WHEN I AM HOLDING A PIECE OF PAPER" pic.twitter.com/hYdQ2eWJXB — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 19, 2025

12.

It’s a completely fabricated ‘deadline’ – great question — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) June 19, 2025

13.

Ineffective Trump warns world leaders he’s going to count to 10 again https://t.co/zNezDxIrXu — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) June 19, 2025

14.

Time for a translation.

“Two weeks” is Trumpese for “never, but it polls well.” — Ryan @ FamilyMan.AI (@FamilyManAI) June 19, 2025

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt was asked for Trump’s reaction to the South Korea election results and her response is a devastating snapshot of how the White House works right now

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab