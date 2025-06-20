US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

A reporter asked Karoline Leavitt why Trump always says he’ll do things in two weeks, and her petulant stock response was dragged into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared the president’s thoughts on Iran during a press briefing on Thursday, informing assembled journalists that he will make a decision on whether to join Israel’s bombing campaign in two weeks.

Reactions online were sceptical, to say the least.

That scepticism was shared by one reporter, who probably asked the question the rest of them were pondering.

“President Trump has said previously, in regard to Russia, he’s used the phrase ‘about two weeks’ several times, in terms of, like, ‘We expect a two week deadline’ and then he’ll give another two week deadline.

How can we be sure he’s going to stick to this one on making a decision on Iran?”

Not for the first time, Ms Leavitt responded as though she’d been personally insulted – and then she blamed Joe Biden. Her auto-generated Trumpist response was met with full scorn.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Time for a translation.

READ MORE

Karoline Leavitt was asked for Trump’s reaction to the South Korea election results and her response is a devastating snapshot of how the White House works right now

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab