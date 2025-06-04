US donald trump Karoline Leavitt South korea
Karoline Leavitt was asked for Trump’s reaction to the South Korea election results and her response is a devastating snapshot of how the White House works right now
It’s a fair assumption that we’ve never begun a post about South Korea election results – but there’s a first for everything, right? – where oopposition leader Lee Jae-myung triumphed in the vote after months of martial law chaos.
But that’s not why we’re here. Well, it is, but it’s more about the White House’s response after a reporter quite reasonably asked for Donald Trump’s response to the breaking news.
And press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s response – stick with it – is a magnificent snapshot of how the White House is working (or not) right now.
Q: Does the White House have a reaction to the election in South Korea?
LEAVITT: Yes, we do. Let me find it for you. Thank you. Um. We do not. pic.twitter.com/ROycyonXUn
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025
And these responses all won our vote.
1.
What in the world kind of response is that.
Let’s just laugh off pure incompetence.
lol
— Ryca (@_oRyca_) June 3, 2025
2.
When she gets a question that requires her to give an answer that doesn’t involve praising Trump or trashing Biden, she’s got nothing. https://t.co/x38FESqzhj
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2025
3.
Follow up should have been, “Does the White House KNOW there was an election in South Korea?” https://t.co/GmoXrCQXpw
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2025
4.
A White House run by dumbasses
— Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) June 3, 2025
5.
Karoline saying “we do” and then immediately following it with “we do not” is the most honest accidental summary of this administration’s foreign policy: confused, unprepared, and trying to fake it with a binder full of nothing.
Pam Bondi did that with Epstein files. It’s their…
— Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) June 3, 2025
6.
i remember when the president’s press sec having to check a binder in response to a press question was evidence of staff being “handlers” https://t.co/YWOeirfhWt
— Dan D (bsky: dandebrak) (@DanDeBrak) June 3, 2025
7.
Maybe they shouldn’t have gutted the National Security Council https://t.co/UXOJa442k2
— Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) June 4, 2025
8.
Did they even know there was an election?
— Jeff (@MNTwinsZealot) June 3, 2025
9.
Q: Does the White House have a reaction to the election results in South Korea?
WH Press Secretary Leavitt: “Yes, we do. In fact, Let me find it for you. It should be somewhere here. Thank you. Um. We do not.”
A total clown show.
pic.twitter.com/2tR4CGjePM
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 3, 2025
READ MORE
Elon Musk dubbed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘a disgusting abomination’, so it looks like the toxic bromance is well and truly over – 27 popcorn-munching takes
Source @atrupar