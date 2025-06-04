Karoline Leavitt was asked for Trump’s reaction to the South Korea election results and her response is a devastating snapshot of how the White House works right now

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt South korea

It’s a fair assumption that we’ve never begun a post about South Korea election results – but there’s a first for everything, right? – where oopposition leader Lee Jae-myung triumphed in the vote after months of martial law chaos.

But that’s not why we’re here. Well, it is, but it’s more about the White House’s response after a reporter quite reasonably asked for Donald Trump’s response to the breaking news.

And press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s response – stick with it – is a magnificent snapshot of how the White House is working (or not) right now.

Q: Does the White House have a reaction to the election in South Korea? LEAVITT: Yes, we do. Let me find it for you. Thank you. Um. We do not. pic.twitter.com/ROycyonXUn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

And these responses all won our vote.

1.

What in the world kind of response is that.

Let’s just laugh off pure incompetence. lol — Ryca (@_oRyca_) June 3, 2025

2.

When she gets a question that requires her to give an answer that doesn’t involve praising Trump or trashing Biden, she’s got nothing. https://t.co/x38FESqzhj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 3, 2025

3.

Follow up should have been, “Does the White House KNOW there was an election in South Korea?” https://t.co/GmoXrCQXpw — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 3, 2025

4.

A White House run by dumbasses — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) June 3, 2025

5.

Karoline saying “we do” and then immediately following it with “we do not” is the most honest accidental summary of this administration’s foreign policy: confused, unprepared, and trying to fake it with a binder full of nothing. Pam Bondi did that with Epstein files. It’s their… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) June 3, 2025

6.

i remember when the president’s press sec having to check a binder in response to a press question was evidence of staff being “handlers” https://t.co/YWOeirfhWt — Dan D (bsky: dandebrak) (@DanDeBrak) June 3, 2025

7.

Maybe they shouldn’t have gutted the National Security Council https://t.co/UXOJa442k2 — Andy Kim (@AndyKimNJ) June 4, 2025

8.

Did they even know there was an election? — Jeff (@MNTwinsZealot) June 3, 2025

9.

Q: Does the White House have a reaction to the election results in South Korea? WH Press Secretary Leavitt: “Yes, we do. In fact, Let me find it for you. It should be somewhere here. Thank you. Um. We do not.” A total clown show.

pic.twitter.com/2tR4CGjePM — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 3, 2025

READ MORE

Elon Musk dubbed Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill ‘a disgusting abomination’, so it looks like the toxic bromance is well and truly over – 27 popcorn-munching takes

Source @atrupar