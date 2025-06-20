This comedian’s magnificent tale of an idiot bloke’s instant karma in a pub toilet is today’s funniest and most satisfying thing

Life funny instant karma

We’re grateful to comedian Stuart Laws not only for sharing this fabulous tale of the instant karma encountered by an idiot bloke in a pub toilet, but for going the extra mile to share it.

Here’s what happened, as posted by @thisstuartlaws on Twitter.

was just in a pub toilet and someone walked in on the phone, then when I starting drying my hands he yelled "some idiot's using the hand dryer in here" then I heard a loud bang, turned round and he was scrabbling in the metal urinal for his phone, drenched in his own piss — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) June 18, 2025

And just in case you wanted more detail – of course you wanted more detail! – Stuart didn’t leave it there.

video explainer I went back to film after he left pic.twitter.com/wXT0pchchU — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) June 18, 2025

Absolutely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re the guy who dropped his phone in his own piss, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

Tell someone you're in England without mentioning England…. — Pedro Cerveca (@saxonfrase) June 18, 2025

God punishes small sins quickly. — Mia (@Miapiaseniorita) June 19, 2025

Poetry — Fat Jacques ‍☠️ (@Fat_Jacques) June 18, 2025

“Some idiot’s using the hand dryer to dry his phone!” — Lis Villiers (@LisVilliers) June 19, 2025

‘Pee As You Go’? — Paul Forde (@ProducerFordie) June 18, 2025

Brilliant. I thought you made it up until you did a video rerun. Instant karma is sweet. — MarleneDietrich (@DietrichDivine) June 19, 2025

yeah, was still at pub later & saw people were enjoying the tweet so thought that seeing where it happened & the disgusting urinal trough would help people truly visualise it. Didn't even mention he blocked the sink for 20secs talking on phone, annoyed I wanted to wash my hands — Stuart Laws (@thisstuartlaws) June 19, 2025

To conclude …

And there endeth the lesson on karma — Gee Harris (@GeeDeeLa) June 18, 2025

