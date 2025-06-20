Life funny instant karma

This comedian’s magnificent tale of an idiot bloke’s instant karma in a pub toilet is today’s funniest and most satisfying thing

John Plunkett. Updated June 20th, 2025

We’re grateful to comedian Stuart Laws not only for sharing this fabulous tale of the instant karma encountered by an idiot bloke in a pub toilet, but for going the extra mile to share it.

Here’s what happened, as posted by @thisstuartlaws on Twitter.

And just in case you wanted more detail – of course you wanted more detail! – Stuart didn’t leave it there.

Absolutely guaranteed to make your day better. Unless you’re the guy who dropped his phone in his own piss, obviously.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

To conclude …

Follow @thisstuartlaws here and find out a whole load more about him (including live shows) here.

