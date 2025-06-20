Politics Labour

The great Tony Benn’s 1998 anti-war speech is unfortunately as relevant as ever, and an incredibly powerful watch

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 20th, 2025

Back in February of 1998, the wonderful Tony Benn made an impassioned plea to the House of Commons to vote against joining the US in an invasion of Iraq. On the occasion of what would have been his 100th birthday, Politics JOE shared a section of that speech.

“Every night, I went to the shelter in Thames house. Every morning, I saw docklands burning. Five hundred people were killed in Westminster one night by a land mine. It was terrifying.

Are not Arabs and Iraqis terrified? Do not Arab and Iraqi women weep when their children die? Does not bombing strengthen their determination? What fools we are to live as if war is a computer game for our children or just an interesting little Channel 4 news item.

Every Member of Parliament who votes for the Government motion will be consciously and deliberately accepting responsibility for the deaths of innocent people if the war begins, as I fear it will.”

As Donald Trump takes his customary two weeks to decide whether he should support Israel’s conflict with Iran, and the UK Government avoids ruling out its involvement in any action the US might take, it’s sadly a lot more relevant than any of us would like, and people have been sharing it again.

We can’t argue with this assessment.

