The great Tony Benn’s 1998 anti-war speech is unfortunately as relevant as ever, and an incredibly powerful watch

Back in February of 1998, the wonderful Tony Benn made an impassioned plea to the House of Commons to vote against joining the US in an invasion of Iraq. On the occasion of what would have been his 100th birthday, Politics JOE shared a section of that speech.

Tony Benn would have been 100 today. Here's the Labour titan's stunning anti-war speech, as powerful now as it was in 1998. pic.twitter.com/yX9vYepmRn — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 3, 2025

“Every night, I went to the shelter in Thames house. Every morning, I saw docklands burning. Five hundred people were killed in Westminster one night by a land mine. It was terrifying. Are not Arabs and Iraqis terrified? Do not Arab and Iraqi women weep when their children die? Does not bombing strengthen their determination? What fools we are to live as if war is a computer game for our children or just an interesting little Channel 4 news item. Every Member of Parliament who votes for the Government motion will be consciously and deliberately accepting responsibility for the deaths of innocent people if the war begins, as I fear it will.”

As Donald Trump takes his customary two weeks to decide whether he should support Israel’s conflict with Iran, and the UK Government avoids ruling out its involvement in any action the US might take, it’s sadly a lot more relevant than any of us would like, and people have been sharing it again.

There has never been a better time to watch this videopic.twitter.com/VRgskY08wj — Tiberius (@ecomarxi) June 19, 2025

He was right.

Every word of it. https://t.co/B8Bu22Sn69 — Michael Rosen NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) June 19, 2025

As relevant today as when Tony Benn implored his fellow MPs not to vote for war… https://t.co/9QC22GcEVx — NHS in danger (@nhsindanger) June 19, 2025

Arguably the greatest speech given in parliament, by a master and badly missed parliamentarian. https://t.co/RsPB8kmPVM — I am Spartacus (@davieboy1963) June 20, 2025

Everyone, especially current MPs, should be taking this onboard in these increasingly uncertain times of growing international tension. https://t.co/RV6sU8Fxhm — Austin Sheridan (@AustinRSheridan) June 20, 2025

One of the best anti war speeches ever. And a reminder of what the UN Charter meant to the people who wrote it, as a legacy for future generations. The charter is now completely and utterly, broken. https://t.co/WfUMIz9L9s — adeebs (@sukoon60) June 19, 2025

We can’t argue with this assessment.

Best heartfelt speech I have heard in a long time. You can hear it in his voice the level of sincerity and compassion. This is what it means to be human before anything else. If he can understand and he has come from a different background, then why can't others have the same… — Shahela_N_M (@MissAnnonymous7) June 19, 2025

