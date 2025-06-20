‘What’s the adult equivalent of dropping your ice cream as a child?’ – 22 grown up but still crushing disappointments

Life r/AskReddit

Anyone who has ever been a child – which is all of us – can’t forget the deep and desperate feeling of mingled misery and rage that comes when you accidentally let go of the stick of your Solero and it tumbles onto the muddy ground. But does that same feeling arise now you’re, in theory, a grown up? User chardeemacdennisbird posed this question on the AskReddit page:

What’s the adult equivalent of the sadness/disappointment of dropping your ice cream as a child?

And the answers proved that we still struggle with the same infantile emotions when we’re the age to have kids of our own.

1.

‘When you finally sit down after a long day, blanket on, snacks ready, you hit play on the show you’ve been dying to watch and the Wi-Fi’s down or there’s a power outage all of a sudden.’

–JonasZibi

2.

‘Cracked phone screen.’

–XxCotHGxX

3.

‘As a mom, accidentally spilling or dumping breastmilk that you have just pumped. I cried the first time that happened.’

–bumpercarbustier

4.

‘Getting a bonus and then having to replace or repair an appliance or automobile.’

–sunflour1981

5.

‘Seeing far less money in your bank account than you thought you had.’

–UsefulIdiot85

6.

‘Finally getting invited out after being depressed and rotting at home for months, getting all dressed up and excited only to be cancelled on last minute.’

–EnergyAppropriate953

7.

‘Somebody else adopted the dog you wanted.’

–Cantras

8.

‘When you drop your Starbucks.’

–tired_and_sleepy_

9.

‘I ordered a build your own pizza once and accidentally clicked the no sauce button. That was a dry ass pizza.’

–TRIGMILLION

10.

‘Finally treating yourself to some Ubereats and the delivery either arriving inedible or just never arriving at all (especially when the place you’re ordering from closed already). It doesn’t really matter on the refund at that point.’

–KldsTheseDays

11.

‘Having a good job interview, and thinking you’re very likely going to get the job. Only to find out they went with someone else.’

–PurpleDreamer28

12.

‘Spilling liquid on your laptop.’

–Yogurtcloset-2920