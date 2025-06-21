Charlie Sheen’s anecdote about his wedding gift from Trump says everything you need to know about the US President

Celebrity charlie sheen donald trump

One aspect of Donald Trump that speaks volumes about the man is the vast array of Trump-branded tat sold to his army of loyal idiots followers.

It’s a diverse range of products that includes guitars, trading cards, and sneakers, but the common threads that show they’re from the Trump collection include being incredibly tacky, having TRUMP stamped anywhere it’ll fit, and being of particularly low quality.

A story from way back in 2016 shows that even the Trump merch he wears is tat..

Charlie Sheen telling an incredible Trump story….moral of the story is that "once a con man, always a con man" pic.twitter.com/hDxwvE8Zdr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 20, 2025

Now, we’re not holding up Charlie Sheen as a paragon of virtue, but that’s such a Trump-coded story that we see no reason to doubt it.

taking off your cuff links and tossing them to someone as a “gift” like they’re a peasant you’re graciously giving a scrap of bread to is insanely narcissistic… and then for them to be cheap fakes on top of that… smh — Coco (@cocokitty14) June 20, 2025

never heard this one….it's worth a listen. https://t.co/YPtg8aEGPH — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) June 21, 2025

This is also what Trump gave Roy Cohn for his birthday as he was dying from AIDs. The exact same story. Piece of shit. — the-michael-datson.bsky.social (@fuller_sean) June 20, 2025

Man, when even Charlie Sheen feels like a totally normal person in comparison to you… https://t.co/hLL7RD0Py2 — Eric Böhm (@EricBoehm04) June 21, 2025

My good friend Kevin was one of the main producers on the early seasons of Apprentice and he has a handful of stories like this one https://t.co/efMPNeAXAH — Christian Brenes (@ballikebrenes) June 20, 2025

..and Trump has the gull to call certain news outlets “fake” — JeSuisCHBleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) June 21, 2025

You have got to watch this one folks Shitler is so damn trailer trashy tacky. https://t.co/lifwoxr6K5 — StopProject2025 (@Hadley1899) June 20, 2025

So the whole presidency is like those cufflinks.

Trump said it would be great.

What we got is a cheap grift. — Alex Alarga ⏹️ (@AlexAlarga) June 21, 2025

This tells you everything you need to know about him. Cheap knockoff. https://t.co/fDIzbybxyO — Refined Redhead (@RedheadRefined) June 20, 2025

This might be the most Orange Julius Caesar story ever https://t.co/JlcpSWBTpF — Luis Roman(Lock Trump Up) (@propublic66) June 21, 2025

Sounds like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

My tailor is an old Russian guy who tailored suits for Trumps dad. He would buy cheap suits and have the tailor sew in designer labels. — Billy Hoyle (@billyhoyle9) June 20, 2025

Source WuTangKids Image Screengrab