Twitter ads nostalgia

Wanna feel old? See how many of these 21 UK ads from the 80’s and 90’s you remember

David Harris. Updated June 21st, 2025

The Twitter account UKADS does a stellar job of unearthing old UK ads and sharing them to their followers. We’ve had a nostalgic wander through their posts and picked out a selection of ads from the 80’s and 90’s, some of which we remember well, which makes us feel quite ancient.

See how many you remember. There are some familiar faces along the way.

We’ll be back with you after the break…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2