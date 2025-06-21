Wanna feel old? See how many of these 21 UK ads from the 80’s and 90’s you remember

Twitter ads nostalgia

The Twitter account UKADS does a stellar job of unearthing old UK ads and sharing them to their followers. We’ve had a nostalgic wander through their posts and picked out a selection of ads from the 80’s and 90’s, some of which we remember well, which makes us feel quite ancient.

See how many you remember. There are some familiar faces along the way.

We’ll be back with you after the break…

1.

Kenneth Williams went with North Sea Ferries in 1985 pic.twitter.com/jopFt5AE82 — UKADS (@ukads3) June 17, 2025

2.

Paul Eddington and Nigel Hawthorne found the Wispa bar in 1985 pic.twitter.com/J0WNeOqlrU — UKADS (@ukads3) June 7, 2025

3.

Vvyan bumped into Neil to talk about Friends Provident in 1989 pic.twitter.com/G2oWdH9FWY — UKADS (@ukads3) June 18, 2025

4.

Paul Merton found Imperial Leather didn't age your skin in 1994 pic.twitter.com/QPnfpbL7Mc — UKADS (@ukads3) June 1, 2025

5.

You can always have a break with the band with a Kit Kat in 1986 pic.twitter.com/rqgjExJupJ — UKADS (@ukads3) May 24, 2025

6.

The red car and a blue car had a race for a Milky Way in 1989 pic.twitter.com/5Vgm3TlMiz — UKADS (@ukads3) May 18, 2025

7.

Time for our yearly visit to the Spitting Image Eurovulsion Song Contest with a pint of Heineken from 1986 pic.twitter.com/NlNGSeRHTl — UKADS (@ukads3) May 17, 2025

8.

A finger of Fudge was just enough in 1982 pic.twitter.com/NLh2CHIGdd — UKADS (@ukads3) May 17, 2025

9.

10.

George Cole was going to sell BBQs with the help from The Leeds in 1986 pic.twitter.com/NDqh7csv4M — UKADS (@ukads3) May 14, 2025

11.