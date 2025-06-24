These Tories sat down to eat in the middle of the road to protest a Labour ‘ban on fun’ and this simply delicious takedown beat all-comers

Politics takedowns Tories

To the borough of Wandsworth in south-west London now where people of a right-wing bent have got the hump with the Labour council for apparently banning al-fresco dining.

Specifically, they are upset they are no longer able to eat outside on Northcote Road, so they decided to stage a bit of a sit down (and eat) protest to make their point.

Labour banned Al-fresco dining on Northcote Road. We did it anyway.#LabourHatesFun pic.twitter.com/SsPXQajj2U — Next Gen Tories (@NextGenTories) June 23, 2025

Well, it’s one way of making your point, and it prompted lots of on-point comebacks.

Wow.

Proper fucking rebels. — Len White (@LenSeaside) June 23, 2025

Pasta looks absolutely dire, would approve if you tried to bring back home economics. — Cameron Whitehead (@camjuu) June 23, 2025

You look like a pair of utter twats — Burning_Spear (@wilson_deryck) June 23, 2025

Omw, you guys are the epitome of cringe. 14 years and you've learned nothing. Embarrassing. — Col (@Colehistory1982) June 23, 2025

But this one surely beat all-comers.

so tories are now fine with people blocking roads to make a political point? https://t.co/5mvy9aKKAM — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) June 23, 2025

Boom!

If labour or green activists did this tories would be calling in comments for them to be violently mowed down — Patrick Hölscher (@allnewtomorrow) June 23, 2025

What if they were blocking first responder trying to save someones life? Or someone driving to see their fathers last words? Such virtue signalling. They should be ran over — Woke and boke (@19virgils) June 23, 2025

Tory toffs – just a bit of fun.

Just stop oil – 14 years. What a mad world we live in. — tkabbs (@tkabbs) June 23, 2025

READ MORE

Richard Tice belittled this RAF group captain and was schooled into next week – 13 laser-guided comebacks

Source @NextGenTories