Richard Tice belittled this RAF group captain and was schooled into next week – 13 laser-guided comebacks

If you are a regular visitor to these pages then you probably already have a good idea as to the sort of person Richard Tice is.

But just in case anyone was in any doubt, here is the Reform UK MP taking time out from his busy schedule to belittle an RAF group captain on Twitter. The fact she’s also a woman is just a coincidence, obviously.

RAF BRIZE NORTON Kept safe & secure by an HR manager…… Well done folks …. pic.twitter.com/Lw7FrQSSXA — Richard Tice MP (@TiceRichard) June 21, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Tice got all the responses he deserved and these laser-guided comebacks surely said it best.

More proof, if it were ever needed, that Dick Tice is afraid of strong women. Here he perfectly highlights his woeful misunderstanding of the RAF and actual human beings. Keep pumping out that noxious misogyny, Dick. I’m sure that Reform voters don’t care, but the rest of the… https://t.co/2nctCZGj4X — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 22, 2025

She’s been serving her country with distinction for the last 24 years of her life. What exactly have you done that’s notable except become an MP so you can further leech off the people of this country? You could write everything you know about running a military command base on… — Liam Sullivan (@SullyDrummer) June 21, 2025

This could very well be the pettiest, borderline misogynistic post that we’ve seen from a Reform MP yet – and that is saying something. There’s a pattern starting to appear here: – Complex roles are flattened

– Qualifications sneered at

– Serious matters reduced to cheap jabs… https://t.co/tBlU6NrQvE — Bearly Politics (@i_iratus) June 22, 2025

She’s served her country for 24 years, what have you done for your country Dicky?? — Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic (@DrMarianaClaire) June 21, 2025

Reform UK. Deputised by a hereditary property developer. https://t.co/IYdnp2P2hP — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 22, 2025

