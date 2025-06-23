Politics RAF Reform UK Richard tice

Richard Tice belittled this RAF group captain and was schooled into next week – 13 laser-guided comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2025

If you are a regular visitor to these pages then you probably already have a good idea as to the sort of person Richard Tice is.

But just in case anyone was in any doubt, here is the Reform UK MP taking time out from his busy schedule to belittle an RAF group captain on Twitter. The fact she’s also a woman is just a coincidence, obviously.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because Tice got all the responses he deserved and these laser-guided comebacks surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2