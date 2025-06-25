US AOC donald trump

Donald Trump scrawled a furiously sweaty rant about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her magnificent response was sheer perfection

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

Donald Trump was delighted with America’s bombing raid on Iran, although it turns out it wasn’t quite so successful as the President initially said it was (not that he’ll believe it, obviously).

Not everyone was so impressed, including the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who suggested that the raid could in fact be cause for Trump’s impeachment.

‘The president’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.

‘He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.’

And we mention it because AOC”s comments naturally came to the attention of Trump, who was very possibly up all night penning this furiously sweaty rant, which really is worth reading in full.

We particularly enjoyed this response …

And indeed this response.

And indeed this!

But no-one said it better than AOC herself.

And she wasn’t finished there.

Boom!

Source @AOC