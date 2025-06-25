Donald Trump scrawled a furiously sweaty rant about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her magnificent response was sheer perfection

US AOC donald trump

Donald Trump was delighted with America’s bombing raid on Iran, although it turns out it wasn’t quite so successful as the President initially said it was (not that he’ll believe it, obviously).

Not everyone was so impressed, including the estimable Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who suggested that the raid could in fact be cause for Trump’s impeachment.

‘The president’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. ‘He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.’

And we mention it because AOC”s comments naturally came to the attention of Trump, who was very possibly up all night penning this furiously sweaty rant, which really is worth reading in full.

We particularly enjoyed this response …

AOC graduated cum laude from Boston University with a degree in International Relations and Economics, and brings receipts in every hearing. Trump bragged about passing a dementia test because he thought it was an IQ test, and stared directly into a solar eclipse. pic.twitter.com/kBbh2XxefP — Melanie D’Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) June 24, 2025

And indeed this response.

Loving that @AOC is living rent free in chicken Trump’s saggy head pic.twitter.com/d5ODXFR1HA — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) June 24, 2025

And indeed this!

If you voted for Trump because he’d “run the country like a business” please know that a a CEO losing his shit on social media 10+ times a day would be removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/ws3WI6GXKk — Maya May (@mayaonstage) June 24, 2025

But no-one said it better than AOC herself.

Mr. President, don’t take your anger out on me – I’m just a silly girl. Take it out on whoever convinced you to betray the American people and our Constitution by illegally bombing Iran and dragging us into war. It only took you 5 months to break almost every promise you made. https://t.co/77YSWUj2dc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

And she wasn’t finished there.

Also, I’m a Bronx girl. You should know that we can eat Queens boys for breakfast. Respectfully. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

Boom!

This is how it’s done. This is how you handle a man child wanna be dictator. AOC is fire…@AOC pic.twitter.com/78kHGN0DMT — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) June 24, 2025

