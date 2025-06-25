JD Vance reckons he’s having more fun than any previous American vice president and of all the takedowns this A++ response beat all-comers

US donald trump JD Vance

Even at this time of unprecedented and frankly terrifying global uncertainty – Ukraine, the Middle East, climate change and democracy under threat all over the place – it’s good to know that American vice president JD Vance is having fun.

He’s having so much fun, in fact, that he took time out from his busy schedule in the wake of America’s bombing of Iran to suggest he’s having more excitement than any other US vice president.

I wonder if other VPs had as much excitement as I do — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 24, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of especially brutal and totally on-point comebacks …

1.

Maybe that’s because you advised the President to illegally bomb Iran. https://t.co/2UxweU2bsz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2025

2.

You’re the first VP to deport a 4-year-old American battling cancer. But go on. https://t.co/mrrzjp4rFD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 24, 2025

3.

4.

No, but the couches had to be cleaned a lot less — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) June 24, 2025

5.

Yea nothing gets the blood pumping like wars breaking out, inflation climbing, and the global economy teetering — Logical Luminary (@ReasonUnchains) June 24, 2025

6.

I don't think there's ever been, in US history, a VP who has betrayed their core beliefs so totally to achieve their position of power. You represent everything that is wrong with the Trump/ MAGA cult. Admitting you're getting a woodie from this just reinforces the point. — A Faceless Man (@FacelessMan13) June 24, 2025

7.

8

9.

The cringiest Vice President in history. pic.twitter.com/RtaSgaeZrh — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 24, 2025

… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

And congressman Thomas Massie is a Republican.

Wow… JD Vance just got destroyed by a member of his own party. pic.twitter.com/r8PYn6dYCA — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 24, 2025

At this point Massie is just going scorched earth with nothing to lose and it’s hilarious to watch it go down pic.twitter.com/yzDyMBykY2 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 24, 2025

Exciting enough for you, JD?

