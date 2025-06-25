US donald trump JD Vance

JD Vance reckons he’s having more fun than any previous American vice president and of all the takedowns this A++ response beat all-comers

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2025

Even at this time of unprecedented and frankly terrifying global uncertainty – Ukraine, the Middle East, climate change and democracy under threat all over the place – it’s good to know that American vice president JD Vance is having fun.

He’s having so much fun, in fact, that he took time out from his busy schedule in the wake of America’s bombing of Iran to suggest he’s having more excitement than any other US vice president.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of especially brutal and totally on-point comebacks …

… but surely no-one said it better than this person.

And congressman Thomas Massie is a Republican.

Exciting enough for you, JD?

Source @JDVance