What’s a completely legal thing that screams ‘You’re a terrible human being’? – 17 blatantly evil behaviours

Everyone lives by their own moral compass, but broadly speaking most people know the difference between right and wrong.

Sadly, that doesn’t quite cover everyone. There are people out there who may play by society’s rules but are proper wrong’uns, and it can be hard to spot them.

Luckily, Royallychiefed15 has made it easier to weed them out by posing this question to the learned folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a completely legal thing that screams ‘You’re a terrible human being’?

Here are the biggest red flags to look out for…

‘Standing in the way of doorways, aisles, etc and taking an attitude when someone dares asks “excuse me” so they can get through’

-llcucf80

‘People who leave shopping carts in the parking lot. The worst.’

-TheStoWicks

‘Keeping a dog that only exists chained up outside your house with almost zero interaction, minimal food/water, no shelter.’

-YouArentReallyThere

‘Family vlogging. I don’t necessarily mean if you’re a blogger who talks about your own life and sometimes you share things about your kids. I mean forcing your kids on camera, severely limiting their privacy, and sharing moments/secrets that should just be for family.’

-RandomRamblings99

‘Blasting loud music on public transport with no headphones. It’s selfish and shows zero respect for the people around you.’

-Admirable-Serve-638

‘Ads designed to look like authentic social media posts. Also the advertising sector as a whole.’

-Big-Leadership-4604

‘Refusing to clean up after your dog in a public place. Totally legal in some spots, still makes you the worst.’

-aliciasather86

‘Filming strangers for “content” without their consent. No, your prank isn’t harmless. And no, you’re not “raising awareness.” You’re just a budget villain with a ring light.’

-DeScepter

‘Being a business owner and driving a vehicle that costs more than most people’s homes while paying all of your employees minimum wage.’

-Totallycasual