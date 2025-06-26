An Austrian journalist challenged Trump over his 24 hour promise to end the war in Ukraine and his answer was the new dictionary definition of ‘no shit, Sherlock’

US donald trump Ukraine

The Nato summit in the Netherlands this week was all about Donald Trump.

Trump wanging on about Iran, Trump wanging on about fake news, Trump being called ‘Daddy’ by Nato chief Mark Rutte.

And there was only one person journalists wanted to put any questions to. Donald Trump, obviously.

Except European journalists are a little bit more straight-talking than their American counterparts, and this journalist in particular had the whole of the Internet applauding when he asked this.

And Trump’s response was the very definition of ‘no shit, Sherlock!’.

Q: You said you would end the Ukraine war in 24 hours. You've now been in office for 5 months. Why have you not been able to end the Ukraine war? TRUMP: Because it's more difficult than people would have any idea. pic.twitter.com/2brrxI8AmP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

In other words, he's failed. https://t.co/16gYdtpGnc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 25, 2025

Oh, is it? What a profound epiphany. https://t.co/kY9rCsQdGt — Yassamin Ansari (@yassaminansari) June 25, 2025

You literally fucking said on the campaign trail that it was the easiest thing ever and you could end it in one day https://t.co/F5wygyeX3D — Aes (@AesPolitics1) June 25, 2025

Everyone knew this before the election except for Donald Trump. This dude’s slow. pic.twitter.com/rYbqUn2DXG — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 25, 2025

Donald Trump failed to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours like he promised. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/AzAu3dlxc1 — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) June 25, 2025

In short …

EVERYONE ALREADY KNEW THAT YOU FUCKING MORON https://t.co/hZKOugybBt — liberalicious (@liberalicious) June 25, 2025

