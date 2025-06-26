US donald trump Ukraine

An Austrian journalist challenged Trump over his 24 hour promise to end the war in Ukraine and his answer was the new dictionary definition of ‘no shit, Sherlock’

John Plunkett. Updated June 26th, 2025

The Nato summit in the Netherlands this week was all about Donald Trump.

Trump wanging on about Iran, Trump wanging on about fake news, Trump being called ‘Daddy’ by Nato chief Mark Rutte.

And there was only one person journalists wanted to put any questions to. Donald Trump, obviously.

Except European journalists are a little bit more straight-talking than their American counterparts, and this journalist in particular had the whole of the Internet applauding when he asked this.

And Trump’s response was the very definition of ‘no shit, Sherlock!’.

And these people surely said it best.

In short …

Source @atrupar