Donald Trump had European journalists rolling in the aisles (and not in a good way) and these 9 responses nailed it best

To Donald Trump’s Nato press conference, where the president railed against ‘fake news’ and anyone who didn’t agree with his assessment that America’s bombing of Iraq’s nuclear sites was anything less than a complete and utter success.

He also wasn’t very happy, as Nato countries pledged to lift their defence spending to 5% of GDP, with the contribution being made by Spain to the defence of the western world.

And we mention it because Trump’s proclamations had European journalists not used to this sort of thing rolling in the aisles. And not, we’d respectfully suggest, in a good way.

Q: Are you satisfied with Spain? TRUMP: Oh, I think Spain is terrible, what they’ve done … that economy could be blown right out of the water with something bad happening CROWD: pic.twitter.com/Kp4ePfuowh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2025

And these nine people surely said it best.

1.

Trump is rambling at his news conference in The Hague, and foreign journalists who are unused to hearing his nonsense are giggling. pic.twitter.com/ZKH2nlwq0N — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 25, 2025

2.

.@realDonaldTrump is the laughing stock of the world. Yet that doesn’t get reported by most of the American media. https://t.co/52d7u9iaIX — George Conway (@gtconway3d) June 25, 2025

3.

Has anyone, ever, tried just telling him to shut the fuck up to his face in front of a bunch of people? I wonder what would happen. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 25, 2025

4.

Spain: “We survived the Inquisition, the Moors, and Napoleon. We’ll survive this sweaty man from Florida.” — _ (@SundaeDivine) June 25, 2025

5.

Reporters in the crowd are openly laughing at Trump as he stumbles through rambling non-answers while struggling to stand up straight. https://t.co/hbKnYzDcY1 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) June 25, 2025

6.

The world laughs at him. They always have. https://t.co/8V0WDzKoMO — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 25, 2025

7.

People around the world are laughing at Trump to his face. They are seeing the idiot in person https://t.co/WzSIdRcITw — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 25, 2025

8.

No single person in history has done more to destroy US brand equity than this ignorant, arrogant, reckless, stupid and dangerous asshole. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) June 25, 2025

9.

THE ENTIRE WORLD LAUGHS AT TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/NCbbyiHY8X — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) June 25, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that, Magas begged to differ and suggested the media was laughing with Trump, not at him.

He was literally just praised by all of NATO. If they’re laughing, it’s because he’s funny. You should try it. — JoeKs (@JoeKaes) June 25, 2025

You be the judge!

