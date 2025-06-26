Men have been sharing the ‘red flags’ they notice in women that they might not know they’re flying – 17 possible warning signs

Life Ask Reddit relationships

Men have an – understandably – bad reputation when it comes to dating. But they’ve got some feedback for women.

And it’s all thanks to Reddit user rivyaps. Over on r/AskReddit they decided to get under the hood of the modern dating scene by posing this burning question to men who are currently looking for love…

‘What’s a red flag that men instantly notice in women but most women don’t realize they’re showing it?’

Here are the most enlightening replies to take note of…

1.

‘The mentality of “I’m never the problem, everyone else has issues”.

Just lets my brain know to move along.’

-KawaiiSlave

2.

‘Not being interested in their date.. not asking questions and not caring about anything.’

-Youre_your_wrong

3.

‘If a woman has no other topic to talk about than other people (especially their exes or women they lost them to) it’s a flag so red you could calibrate colour pickers on it.’

-HrabiaVulpes

4.

‘Playing hard to get or other little games. If she’s interested too, she should be a mature person and pursue the mutual interest with equal effort.’

-Golferdude456

5.

‘I have a friend who ignores me all the time and says it’s because her phone doesn’t have charge. I went to visit her on the weekend, and her boyfriend was messaging her and she said ‘ugh can’t be bothered with him, going to tell him tomorrow that my phone was out of charge’, which I then instantly clocked that she probably does that with me. I just wish I confronted/called her out for it.

Is it spiteful for me to do the same thing back at her?’

-pentacund

6.

‘Having a million different problems with someone but not being able to talk through a single one of them.

‘After a certain point, you recognize that the “solution” that they are seeking is to try to dismiss the entire person by racking up the number of perceived flaws in the eyes of the audience that they’re performing for, rather than address or solve any actual problem itself.’

-Legal_Chocolate_9664

7.

‘When women make things beyond difficult for waiters and waitresses. This is a HUGE red flag, especially if the wait staff is doing everything right or to the best of their abilities.’

-Outofmana1

8.

‘Attention seeking. Looking around constantly to see if other people notice them, talking louder than the environment to draw attention, this weird fake “notice me energy”, I don’t even know how to put it into words but I can feel it from a hundred feet away already. Really bad vibrations.’

-Mo3

9.

‘Clear lack of emotional regulation. Huge red flag IMO. For instance…

‘Seems to always externalize their own needs rather than self-soothe. It’s okay to need someone else to co-regulate…but always?

‘When a woman gets angry and acts in a very reactive or volatile way towards people, then complains or plays victim when hard boundaries get set or when they get similar behavior in return. When you’re treating people badly or actively disrespectful…what exactly kind of treatment are you expecting?’

-simple_devils