This fabulous remix of Donald Trump’s f-bomb outburst hits all the right notes in hilarious style

It was, even by Donald Trump’s own desperately low standards, an especially unpresidential moment, Trump’s f-bomb outburst when it looked like his Middle East ceasefire had lasted about as long as it took him to tweet about it.

Trump: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the fuck they're doing. Do you understand that?" pic.twitter.com/Zoyq37wZgr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 24, 2025

And we mention it again because it’s just being given the remix treatment by the Remix Brothers on TikTok and however good you think it’s going to be, we reckon it’s even better.

Magnificent work, people!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

‘Best remix on this one I’ve seen so far ‘

jay48253223 ‘My new phone’s ringtone ‘

Michael ️ ‘Who else left this going for like ten minutes ‘

TraP ⭐ LifE ‘Someone needs to play this in the clubs’

steve ‘I’ve been waiting for this exact thing ‘

Qelle

Donald Trump had European journalists rolling in the aisles (and not in a good way) and these 9 responses nailed it best

