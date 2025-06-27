‘People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you possess that others don’t use anymore?’ 17 abilities lost to the mists of time

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Whether you like it or not, 2000 was a generation ago. And times and tech have moved on.

This does mean that certain weird skills are within living memory for some, but not for others. If you remember the connection between cassette tapes and pencils, you’ll know what we’re on about.

But what other skills from that bygone age are kicking around? Aryan_Anushiravan wanted to know, so they asked:

‘People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you possess that others don’t use anymore?’

This is what the old-timers over on r/AskReddit had to say…

1.

‘Remember when we had to have a typing speed of at least 60wpm to be considered for an office job, lol’

-Wolf444555666777

2.

‘I know how to replace the ink ribbon on a typewriter.’

-TwinFrogs

3.

‘I can unwind spiral telephone cords when they get a kink!’

-Uncle_Bill

4.

‘I know the secret to recording over VHS tapes that weren’t meant for it.’

-uniweeb71

5.

‘My penmanship is trash, but my ability to read cursive handwriting appears to be a superpower to my younger coworkers.’

-VitaViolet

6.

‘Installing software via 10+ floppy disks. Anyone else install Windows 95 from a stack of floppies?’

-Coolhaircutfella

7.

‘I can text like crazy fast on a t9 keypad lol’

-GenXPrince

8.

‘The ability to be alone with my thoughts for a few moments without losing my damn mind.’

-Entire_Teaching1989

9.

‘I used to be a projectionist at a movie theatre. Most theaters are all digital now.’

-72scott72