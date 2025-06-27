US comebacks Fox News Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth berated this journalist for asking a question he didn’t like and her A++ comeback had the entire internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2025

Donald Trump’s defence secretary Pete Hegseth has turned the administration’s criticism of the so-called ‘fake media’ up to 11 after leaked reports emerged that the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites might not have been quite so destructive as claimed.

So much so that it’s incredible to think that this person squealing at the assemebled media really is the US Secretary of State for defence.

And we mention it because of one particular exchange after Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, whose perfectly reasonable – not to say, essential – question at this time prompted Hegseth to call her the ‘worst’ of the lot.

And Griffin’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering, and the look on Hegseth’s face after he’s put in his place will be resonate with classroom bullies everywhere.

Boom!

And here are few of the many things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2