Pete Hegseth berated this journalist for asking a question he didn’t like and her A++ comeback had the entire internet cheering

Donald Trump’s defence secretary Pete Hegseth has turned the administration’s criticism of the so-called ‘fake media’ up to 11 after leaked reports emerged that the attack on Iran’s nuclear sites might not have been quite so destructive as claimed.

So much so that it’s incredible to think that this person squealing at the assemebled media really is the US Secretary of State for defence.

Most of this “press conference” is this lunatic yelling at the media. This guy is so obsessed with his press coverage that he can’t even function. pic.twitter.com/c0v3ty5IGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2025

And we mention it because of one particular exchange after Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin, whose perfectly reasonable – not to say, essential – question at this time prompted Hegseth to call her the ‘worst’ of the lot.

And Griffin’s A++ comeback had everyone cheering, and the look on Hegseth’s face after he’s put in his place will be resonate with classroom bullies everywhere.

FOX NEWS’S JENNIFER GRIFFIN: Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved? HEGSETH: Jennifer, you’ve been about the worst. The one who misrepresents the most intentionally. GRIFFIN: I take issue with that pic.twitter.com/YNi30aMnrb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2025

Boom!

And here are few of the many things people said about it.

1.

When an official responds to a question with anger and insults rather than an answer, that’s every journalist’s signal that they’ve asked a good question. https://t.co/rAJZAbNw50 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) June 26, 2025

2.

They cannot stand strong women. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) June 26, 2025

3.

This Secretary of Defense is an absolute embarrassment. https://t.co/FjvmsuK9aa — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 26, 2025

4.

Jennifer showing how it’s done. Reporters have to challenge attacks to their integrity and counter misinformation, respectfully but adamantly, in real time to disrupt the performance and extract answers to vital questions posed in the public interest. https://t.co/ylnoRYhJlw — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) June 26, 2025

5.

Dude, Hegseth is so insecure. I honestly have never seen a @SecDef act so shallow and without any remnant of poise. I thought the Defense Department espoused meritocracy? If so, why is this little guy its department head? — Marc² (@mgsquared) June 26, 2025

6.

Well, that’s a shitty way to treat a former colleague. @JenGriffinFNC is a real pro and did not deserve this vitriol and disrespect. Good for her for pushing back. https://t.co/zq8vMKKgqQ — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 26, 2025

7.

We now know why the Secretary of Drunkenness got so mad at this question.

The enriched uranium wasn’t even in the target set.

He doesn’t know where it is.

He knew all of this.

And now so do we.pic.twitter.com/TDnMEBE1Mk — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 26, 2025

8.