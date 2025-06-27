US donald trump Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth said America’s bombing of Iran was ‘the most complex and secretive military operation in history’ and was brutally schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2025

More proof now that it is simply impossible to underestimate the US secretary of defence, Pete Hegseth, whose spent the last 24 hours or so furiously berating anyone who suggests American’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites was anything other than a historic, rip-roaring success.

This despite preliminary intelligence reports suggesting it was nothing of the sort (this paragraph goes out to you, Mr Secretary of Defence!).

Such is Pistol Pete’s determination that we recognise just how extraordinary it was, he made the eye-opening claim that it was in fact ‘the most complex and secretive military operation in history’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up brutally schooled into next year, and what a delightful read it was.

