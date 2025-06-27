Pete Hegseth said America’s bombing of Iran was ‘the most complex and secretive military operation in history’ and was brutally schooled into next year

US donald trump Pete hegseth

More proof now that it is simply impossible to underestimate the US secretary of defence, Pete Hegseth, whose spent the last 24 hours or so furiously berating anyone who suggests American’s bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites was anything other than a historic, rip-roaring success.

This despite preliminary intelligence reports suggesting it was nothing of the sort (this paragraph goes out to you, Mr Secretary of Defence!).

Such is Pistol Pete’s determination that we recognise just how extraordinary it was, he made the eye-opening claim that it was in fact ‘the most complex and secretive military operation in history’.

Hegseth: “President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success.” Move over D Day! pic.twitter.com/2fRUVdQ6eV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because he ended up brutally schooled into next year, and what a delightful read it was.

1.

This is absurd and pure cult theatrics. Every Allied amphibious landing in WW2 was vastly more complex. So were Incheon and Desert Storm. The Manhattan Project was so secretive that the VP didn’t know about it. Who do they think they’re fooling with this obnoxious nonsense? https://t.co/zTnbnDPCg2 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) June 26, 2025

2.

Seal Team 6 who killed Bin Laden would like to have a word. Bin Laden was actually dead, unlike Iran’s nuclear ambitions https://t.co/Fi6Uignyew — J.J. Abbott (@jjabbott) June 26, 2025

3.

D-Day involved 5,000 ships and 11,000 aircraft. Trump approved an airstrike and went golfing. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) June 26, 2025

4.

“In history” – they always gotta go like 12 steps too far https://t.co/8W52YtfhoC — Justin Kanew (@Kanew) June 26, 2025

5.

It’s just sad. It’s just so sad that we elected such an utterly horrible person who surrounded himself with such utterly incompetent sycophants. So instead of facts, transparency, & honesty, they wrap themselves in the flag & hide behind our troops. Such cowards. It’s just sad. https://t.co/DdhdOdoU3i — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 26, 2025

6.

So secretive as Trump deliberated on social media whether to strike, giving Iranians ample time to stash the real goods. https://t.co/yTfZpLbjFS — Sam Cornale (@samcornale) June 26, 2025

7.

“Most complex and secretive operation in military history” If he embellishes this easily in what WE ALL KNOW is just total bullshit, how can anyone take what he says on other matters (big and small) seriously? https://t.co/qosWdanDJv — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) June 27, 2025

8.

Hegseth’s latest? Claiming Trump ordered “the most complex and secretive military operation in history.” More complex than D-Day? More secretive than Obama getting bin Laden? This isn’t just laughable—it’s pathetic.

He’s not a Defense Secretary. He’s a hype man. pic.twitter.com/izEHU7wot9 — VoteVets (@votevets) June 26, 2025

9.