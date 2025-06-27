Someone asked what a midlife crisis looks like for women in their 40s and the answers were nothing short of spectacular

Life middle age r/AskReddit

We’re all well-versed in the tropes of the male midlife crisis: the sports car, the gym membership, the chucking-his-wife-for-a-younger-model-then-bitterly-regretting-it. But what about women who are having an existential breakdown when they reach their 40s? What crazy things are they up to? Over on the AskReddit page, user myyamayybe asked:

‘What does a midlife crisis look like for women in their 40s?’

And the answers can give us all something to aspire to when we suddenly feel like we’re getting over the hill.

1.

‘Oh, I’m 39 and going through a Goth phase. So that’s an option.’

–LonerStonerRoamer

2.

‘Applying to a music school to finally become an opera singer because why TF not.’

–liyououiouioui

3.

‘I moved to a farm in the woods in the middle of nowhere.’

–FreakTension

4.

‘I’m still in mine (49f) (and loving it!). Quit corporate America tech job at 47, colored my hair vibrant ridiculously loud colors, a few facial piercings, and became a bartender at one of the ‘it’ breweries in town. My give-a-fuck factor is almost nil and lowered my ridiculously high standards of myself, finally enjoying life

‘Ironically it’s not only made my life significantly better, but my marriage is stronger, my adult kids spend more time with me, and I have a level of confidence I didn’t even know could exist. Getting that stick out of my ass was long overdue.’

–geekout121

5.

‘I now spend all my money on horseback riding.’

–EJXFITTER

6.

‘I avoid everyone, I go to work and go home, I don’t wanna to deal with anyone, not even the people I like.’

–Liye23

7.

‘A Jeep Wrangler and a boyfriend 10 years younger than you.’

–Deeplyshallow567

8.

‘According to my therapist, a LOT of women in their 40s start questioning it all. The path they chose, the person they partnered with, etc. You might have changed but your partner didn’t, or your partner might have changed. You’ve spent a lot of your life living for other people and realize it didn’t get you far, so you have a reckoning where you finally start living for yourself instead. You might find a way to do that within your existing life, or you might have to carve out a new path.’

–somastars

9.

‘I bought a beach house and spend my summers and any free weekends I can there. It’s super good for my mental health.’

–Mamba6266

10.

‘Get a puppy and treat it like a baby.’

–calla___lily

11.

‘Mine was in my late 30s. I was seriously considering leaving my husband and moving to the west coast. Luckily I opted for couples counselling and treatment for depression instead. In hindsight I have no idea why I thought moving to a dim, rainy location where I had no support system was going to make me feel better.’

–munkymu

12.

‘I’m headed to a villa in the Maldives next month, on my own! First holiday in 15 years (I’m 46) – this is my midlife crisis!’

–-ellen-degenerate-