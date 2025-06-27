‘What were you taught in school that is now considered obsolete or incorrect?’ – 21 things you wasted years in the classroom learning

Life r/AskReddit

Our collective store of knowledge is ever growing and evolving, which is a wonderful thing until you realise it means that an awful lot of the stuff you spent your younger years learning is now antiquated, outdated and just plain wrong.

We say this after Ok-Dress4523 posed this question over on AskReddit.

‘What were you taught in school that is now considered obsolete or incorrect?’

And people weighed in with the ‘facts’ that were pointlessly drilled into their heads as kids.

1.

‘That different parts of the tongue taste different things.’

–ShigolAjumma

2.

‘In my day, there were 9 planets.’

–-Words-Words-Words-

3.

‘Fat is evil. Sugar, have at it.’

–brewz_wayne

4.

‘Any screw up in school will go on your Permanent Record.’

–TheJumbo2003

5.

‘That you won’t always have a calculator with you. Joke’s on them now we carry a whole computer in our pockets.’

–kpbc1223

6.

‘That blood is actually blue, and just turns red when it hits the air or some shit.’

–Mental-Ad-8756

7.

‘The Berlin Wall came down a few months after I graduated from high school, rendering entire swaths of my education irrelevant.’

–vodeodeo55

8.

‘Boys weren’t supposed to know about girls having a period.’

–blackravenmetal

9.

‘That the Pilgrims and Indians came together for a beautiful Thanksgiving meal.’

–ElderberryOk4593

10.

‘I had a home economics(ish) class where we learned how to balance a check book. Can’t even remember the last time I wrote a check.’

–MiniMiller

11.

”The United States is governed by a system of laws known as the Constitution’ and ‘no one is above the constitution not even the President of the United States’. Not remotely true anymore and is just about a free for all as long as you drink the Kool-aid and lick Dictator Cheeto Puffs Cheeto Dust flavoured butthole.’

–GreggOfChaoticOrder

12.

‘Columbus discovered America, they really skipped the part where people were already here.’

–pinkyblushh