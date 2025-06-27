What’s a ‘rich person thing’ you only learned about when you grew up? – 17 insights into how the other half live

Life r/AskReddit Rich people wealth

You may think that the key to having a rich lifestyle is to get a good job and work hard, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

It seems that if you want to live like the top one percent, you need all sorts of leg ups and financial insights.

And we know this because IntroductionAny5041 headed over to r/AskReddit and posed this question to its enlightened users:

‘What’s a ‘rich person thing’ that you only learned about when you grew up?’

Here are the top replies that are common knowledge for rich people…

1.

‘Furniture is not supposed to touch the walls.’

-Dry-Gas8674

2.

‘Some people have winter homes and summer homes. I thought that was just something in movies.’

-Far_Philosopher6607

3.

‘Private doctors.

‘You buy into their practice, they limit the amount of patients they take so as to give better services. They just call to check in regularly so as to like take care of you.’

-FarmhandMe

4.

‘Really rich people have their own family investment firm with a full office of employees that manage their money and assets.

‘Like imagine an entire small hedge fund or PE firm with MBAs and CFAs, but just for the money of a family. ‘

-jawndell

5.

‘Internships through “family friends.” Like I thought internships were something you applied for….? But I guess apparently they’re also passed down like heirlooms.’

-throwawayy-omg

6.

‘Taking loans out on assets at 3% just to throw it into a fund that makes 5%+. It’s like an infinite money hack if you have the capital and can afford the risk.’

-montani

7.

‘Summering — the expectation of traveling to some other location for leisure over the summer.’

-Keikobad

8.

‘Using money to make more money. I thought you just got a good job, kept getting promoted and you would eventually make so much money you would be “rich”.

‘Turns out you take the sizable sums of money you have, and use that to invest in ways that make that money grow way faster than just earning more by working.

‘It’s wild.’

-BatBurgh

9.

‘That people actually renovate perfectly good kitchens just because they’re bored of the colour. Like… the stove works, the fridge is fine, but “we’re going for a new vibe.” Must be nice.’

-Vast_Construction852