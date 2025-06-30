10 things we had to do for that special buzz before social media was invented

Exclusive nostalgia

Happy Social Media Day! Anyone born in the late ’90s or after the Millennium has not known a world where social media doesn’t exist. They’ve grown up with it being ‘the norm’ and many probably couldn’t imagine a life without it.

However, there are many of us who can still remember a time before social media, and how we survived such times. Obviously life was a bit harder, but we managed. Just about. In our own special ways…

10 things we used to have to do before social media existed.

1. Shout jokes out of our car windows at random strangers so they knew we were funny.

2. Take plates of food round to all our friends’ houses so they could see what we were having for dinner each night.

3. Risk going to big Tesco even though we didn’t know when it closed as we couldn’t ask anyone.

4. Phone everyone we knew every time we’d been for a run so they knew we’d gone for one.

5. Carry photos of our dogs at all times so we could randomly show them to people on the street and they could rate them for us.

6. Talk to our families rather than fight with strangers over what one of these was called.

7. Have to guess why a helicopter might be flying about locally or what that suspicious looking man in a van full of parcels might be up to, rather than ask anyone if they knew.

8. Do choreographed dances in the park in the hope that total strangers would like them.

9. Abuse someone anonymously by writing them a note and putting it through their door in the middle of the night.

10. Men would have to take a photo of their penis with a camera, get the photo developed at Boots, and then post it to the person they were trying to pull.

