Nigel Farage basically trolled the whole of Albania and of all the A++ comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

Never less than totally obsessed with immigration, Nigel Farage has had Albania on his mind this last day or so, wanging on about the ‘1 in 50’ Albanians in the UK who he says are in jail.

It started when the figure was picked up by Albanian PM who had this to say over on Twitter.

https://t.co/5yfTLPfoAB Ooopsss… Mr.@Nigel_Farage himself has just challenged me on the facts! What an honor — for a “giant man,” as he described me (meaning, of course, from a “tiny country”) — to earn the attention of Britain’s unrivaled virtuoso of headline politics. He… — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) June 27, 2025

Farage responded by saying yes, he had actually go the figure wrong, it was one in 48.

Dear @EdiRamaal. There are 53,000 Albanian citizens in the UK & 1,099 are in our prisons. That’s actually 1 in 48. I will be asking the Home Secretary to organise for all of these prisoners to be sent back to you. Thank you for your cooperation. https://t.co/fj4vzgIo1y — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 29, 2025

It prompted lots of A++ comebacks including this

Nope. Try again Nigel. If you keep tweeting numbers, eventually one of them will be right. According to government reports, approx 140,000 Albanians reside in the UK. If we use your prison figure of 1,099 then it’s 0.78%. So … less than one in a hundred. Please learn… pic.twitter.com/dwrf46VLSW — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) June 29, 2025

And this.

Your statement is tendentious, offensive, and unfortunately spreads a dangerous narrative against an entire community. The United Kingdom is home to communities from all over the world, and in each of them, including British citizens, there are individuals who break the law.… — Nora (@noraleonora94) June 29, 2025

And indeed this, from the Albanian PM himself.

Dear @Nigel_Farage, My Catholic grandmother, God rest her soul, used to remind me of the Latin proverb: Errare humanum est, sed perseverare diabolicum. That I guess goes something like: To err is human, but to persist in error is diabolical. So instead of bothering the already… https://t.co/9d10EQgryV pic.twitter.com/d6rm3x9W4A — Edi Rama (@ediramaal) June 29, 2025

But the best one of all was surely this one, from the @Parody_PM.

One in five Reform MPs were sent to prison. Sounds like a much bigger problem to me. — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 29, 2025

Or if you prefer …

One in five of Reform MPs have been to prison. Where should we send them to? https://t.co/Rp5y8B3c7u — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) June 29, 2025

Boom.

You have won the internet for a day — Nigel Dean (@Dean19Nigel) June 29, 2025

That's a fucking great statistics, and completely true as well — Chris McKnight (@ChrisMcKnight4) June 29, 2025

