Politics albania comebacks nigel farage

Nigel Farage basically trolled the whole of Albania and of all the A++ comebacks this one hit the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2025

Never less than totally obsessed with immigration, Nigel Farage has had Albania on his mind this last day or so, wanging on about the ‘1 in 50’ Albanians in the UK who he says are in jail.

It started when the figure was picked up by Albanian PM who had this to say over on Twitter.

Farage responded by saying yes, he had actually go the figure wrong, it was one in 48.

It prompted lots of A++ comebacks including this

And this.

And indeed this, from the Albanian PM himself.

But the best one of all was surely this one, from the @Parody_PM.

Or if you prefer …

Boom.

READ MORE

Donald Trump said he’d been sending a tariff demand to ‘Mr Japan’ and these are surely the only 9 responses you need

Source @Parody_PM