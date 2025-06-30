Donald Trump said he’d been sending a tariff demand to ‘Mr Japan’ and these are surely the only 9 responses you need

US donald trump Japan

Donald Trump memorably promised to do 90 trade deals in 90 days and while we’ve definitely had 90 days of his presidency, the matching trade deals remain thin on the ground.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, the president continues to wang on about tariffs as if he knew what the hell he was going on about, and this particular exchange rather suggests otherwise.

In it he talks about imposing tariffs on Japan but appears to forget one important detail.

Trump: I'm going to send letters, that's the end of the trade deal. I could send one to Japan.

Dear Mr. Japan, here's the story. You're going to pay a 25% tariff on your cars, you know? So we give Japan no cars. They won't take our cars. pic.twitter.com/EUkysEFykV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 29, 2025

Mr Japan? And these people surely said it best.

1.

BREAKING: Trump has no clue who the Prime Minister of Japan is so he calls him “Mr. Japan” in the interview. How can you negotiate with somebody if you don’t know their name? pic.twitter.com/saKnV6NEFP — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) June 29, 2025

2.

He thinks the leader of Japan is named “Mr. Japan.” https://t.co/21StNBNzEe — Diane N Sevenay (parody) (@DianeSevenay) June 29, 2025

3.

"Mr Japan" huh? Thank God we elected a president with such great knowledge and mental acuity! https://t.co/sV4VtuFA56 — Centrism Fan Acct (@Wilson__Valdez) June 29, 2025

4.

Japan doesn't buy American cars because Japanese people prefer Japanese cars because they think foreign cars are shit. — PaulC (@EarningsThe) June 29, 2025

5.

Dear Mr Japan, here's the story… If he wasn't the leader of the free world and, as such wasn't embarrassing our entire country, this shit would be hilarious https://t.co/Mgja1qSh2s — MothGrrrrl ️‍ (@Be_la74071) June 29, 2025

6.

We were supposed to have hundreds of deals in 90 days and not even one has been accomplished. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) June 29, 2025

7.

8.

Has there ever been a President as dumb as Trump? — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) June 29, 2025

9.

Dear Mr Japan? Trump doesn’t know what or who he is talking about https://t.co/F1cloDNDEk — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) June 29, 2025

Source @Acyn