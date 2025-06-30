US donald trump Japan

Donald Trump said he’d been sending a tariff demand to ‘Mr Japan’ and these are surely the only 9 responses you need

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2025

Donald Trump memorably promised to do 90 trade deals in 90 days and while we’ve definitely had 90 days of his presidency, the matching trade deals remain thin on the ground.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, the president continues to wang on about tariffs as if he knew what the hell he was going on about, and this particular exchange rather suggests otherwise.

In it he talks about imposing tariffs on Japan but appears to forget one important detail.

Mr Japan? And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Get your dabbers out for Trump bingo, as he claims he’ll reveal TikTok’s buyer in two weeks – 16 eye rolls

Source @Acyn