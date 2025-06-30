People had plenty to say about Rod Stewart voicing support for Nigel Farage, but Dom Joly’s cut was the deepest

Celebrity nigel farage rod stewart

At the age of 80, Rod Stewart was one of the oldest performers at Glastonbury this weekend, pipping even the ironically named 79-year old Neil Young to the post.

He drew quite a crowd for his Legends slot, and the reviews came in from the people who love him …

Says it all when an 80 year old singer puts on the best show of the entire Glastonbury weekend. Congrats @rodstewart pic.twitter.com/DG47FNreqr — Alan Smith (@AlanJLSmith) June 29, 2025

As well as those who clearly don’t.

DAMMIT. Almost managed to get over the fence at #Glastonbury but was caught by security and told to go back and carry on watching the Rod Stewart set. pic.twitter.com/ZCnJXxImtc — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 29, 2025

But it was less his vocal stylings than his thoughts on Nigel Farage from an interview in the Times that grabbed our attention.

He told Will Hodgkinson –

“We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well.” “What options have we got? I know some of his family, I know his brother, and I quite like him.”

We’re guessing he didn’t take a straw poll of Clacton residents for that one. His suggestion certainly didn’t win the votes of these people.

“So, multimillionaire Rod Stewart, what was it that attracted you so much to the Reform Party which plans to wipe out UK tax for multimillionaires?” pic.twitter.com/P5eMv1fDaA — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 28, 2025

#Glastonbury #RodStewart ‘Wake up Nigel

I think I got something to say to you’

It's Glastonbury and I really should be back at school,

I know I keep you amused

But I’m thick & I'm being used…’ pic.twitter.com/gG7yDg8nXe — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 29, 2025

When your nan hears you bad-mouthing the policies of Reform and "that nice man Nigel Farage." pic.twitter.com/vcPYp4DgOU — Inevitable Gassy (@OldGassy1984) June 28, 2025

I’m mystified why aged multi-millionaire Rod Stewart should suddenly support the Reform Party, after they announced thier policy to allow multi-millionaires to live effectively tax-free. pic.twitter.com/e1gatXQsOv — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 28, 2025

“Where is Vader, anyway?”

“He’s gone to Glastonbury to see Rod Stewart, sir.” pic.twitter.com/L8bJlWJwr7 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) June 29, 2025

“Have you managed to get me some Rod Stewart tickets?” pic.twitter.com/9oeaHj4fjW — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) June 29, 2025

Being a Celtic fan is more than just supporting the football. It’s about embodying a set of values that our club was founded on Values that help the poorest in our communities, and welcomed the migrant, the refugee, the foreigner Rod Stewart, Reform UK do not hold these values pic.twitter.com/7WHwLwknTb — Brendan Bunting Art (@DapperArtist) June 29, 2025

"Hello Glastonbury! This is Maggie May in honour of Maggie Thatcher and Theresa May" https://t.co/QcA3r3ojh0 — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) June 27, 2025

What’s that? Rod Stewart says we sh- let me stop you there poppet. Rod Stewart is a nasty little man with limited relevance beyond bad hair and baffling awful vocals. — Mitten d'Amour (@MittenDAmour) June 28, 2025

People were reminded that it wasn’t Rod Stewart’s first far-right rodeo.

Rod Stewart, 1970: "Enoch is the man. I'm all for him. This country is overcrowded. The immigrants should be sent home" On ticket prices: "This is my job… I'm not going to be doing it in 5 years time. I don't do anything for nothing. I'm quite materialistic"#Glastonbury2025 pic.twitter.com/VVF8Ws14yq — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 29, 2025

You f*cking idiot. Most people had forgotten Rod fucking Stewart praised Enoch in the ‘70s and said there was too many immigrants over here. We’d rebuilt his reputation and it took f*cking decades. Now you’ve ruined it again letting him say we should give Farage a f*cking chance. pic.twitter.com/2zHEHpKhNH — Mark Cockerton (@CockertonMark) June 29, 2025

The documentary 'White Riot'

The inspiring story of how punk and reggae gave racism the finger in ’70s Britain Rod Stewart on Enoch Powell (despite living in LA) pic.twitter.com/TSkUtYINRs — dave lawrence (@dave43law) June 29, 2025

It wasn’t just online that the political leanings of Celtic’s biggest fan got some stick, either.

The very funny Dom Joly had an explanation for the singer’s controversial quote.

Dom Joly dropping a Glastonbury exclusive that Charlie Mullins from Pimlico Plumbers is doing the legends slot at the festival today. The BBC will probably cut this from the schedule due to its honesty and criticism of Reform. pic.twitter.com/Enq0pT037J — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 29, 2025

Dom Joly casually mocking that mop head @rodstewart was legendary. He's dooes look like the plastic freak show from @PimlicoPlumbers #Glastonbury#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/kjQz9k02ck — k (@KyleMufcfan) June 29, 2025

Oh!



