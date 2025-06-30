Celebrity nigel farage rod stewart

People had plenty to say about Rod Stewart voicing support for Nigel Farage, but Dom Joly’s cut was the deepest

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2025

At the age of 80, Rod Stewart was one of the oldest performers at Glastonbury this weekend, pipping even the ironically named 79-year old Neil Young to the post.

He drew quite a crowd for his Legends slot, and the reviews came in from the people who love him …

As well as those who clearly don’t.

But it was less his vocal stylings than his thoughts on Nigel Farage from an interview in the Times that grabbed our attention.

Rod Stewart: ‘We’ve got to give Nigel Farage a chance’ new The singer talks politics, potholes and having a policewoman wife as he prepares to play a ‘noisy, sexy and energetic’ Glastonbury set on Sunday

He told Will Hodgkinson –

“We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well.”

“What options have we got? I know some of his family, I know his brother, and I quite like him.”

We’re guessing he didn’t take a straw poll of Clacton residents for that one. His suggestion certainly didn’t win the votes of these people.

People were reminded that it wasn’t Rod Stewart’s first far-right rodeo.

It wasn’t just online that the political leanings of Celtic’s biggest fan got some stick, either.

The very funny Dom Joly had an explanation for the singer’s controversial quote.

Oh!

