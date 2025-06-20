Weird World Jeremy vine Marina Purkiss nigel farage

There was some important context to this Nigel Farage ‘sexiest MP’ poll and suddenly it all made total sense

Poke Reporter. Updated June 20th, 2025

To Jeremy Vine world now, where the Channel 5 presenter shared with his viewers the poll that suggested people think Nigel Farage is the sexiest MP in the House of Commons.

So far, so irrelevant, but there was some important context added by guest Marina Purkiss, and suddenly the whole thing made sense (and we particularly like Purkiss’s very last line).

Absolute perfection, right there.

Source @MarinaPurkiss