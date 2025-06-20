There was some important context to this Nigel Farage ‘sexiest MP’ poll and suddenly it all made total sense

Weird World Jeremy vine Marina Purkiss nigel farage

To Jeremy Vine world now, where the Channel 5 presenter shared with his viewers the poll that suggested people think Nigel Farage is the sexiest MP in the House of Commons.

So far, so irrelevant, but there was some important context added by guest Marina Purkiss, and suddenly the whole thing made sense (and we particularly like Purkiss’s very last line).

They said Farage is the UK’s sexiest MP… But who exactly is ‘they’? @theJeremyVine left out a crucial detail I didn’t… pic.twitter.com/SnXjSQX27N — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 20, 2025

Absolute perfection, right there.

lol @ 'bit fascy' that cracked me up.. spot on. — baz (@nightingales2_2) June 20, 2025

Thank you for providing the context to the viewers, as nobody else was ever going to. — Aaron T (@Thomo420o) June 20, 2025

Bit fashy so true.

Reform "doge" talking about people working from home, while Farage was "working from Ascot", drinking, yesterday is peak irony. — Helen (@Helen07101981) June 20, 2025

Source @MarinaPurkiss