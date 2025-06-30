Simply 8 top-notch ways to keep cool in the hot weather

Exclusive Britain

With the UK experiencing pretty extreme temperatures, we’ve put together a few top-notch ideas to help you keep cool in the hot weather.

1. Stick a packet of frozen peas down your top.

(This may result in you getting barred for life from Asda, though, and escorted out by security)

2. Set up multiple fans in a circle and sit in the centre of them with them all blowing at you.

(Added bonus that not only will you keep cool but you’ll also look like you’re in a music video)

3. After a long day, sit with your feet in a bowl of cold water.

(Do note though, this may upset the other passengers on the train/bus)

4. Strip down to just your underwear.

(There is a very high chance that this could result in you being called into HR’s office for a little chat though)

5. Cucumber slices are great for cooling the eye area. Go one step further and place slices of cucumber over your entire body.

(You may get some odd looks in Big Tesco when you’re purchasing 26 cucumbers but it’ll be worth it)

6. Avoid cooking. This is THE optimum time for a picky tea using whatever you have handy that doesn’t need to go in the oven.

(Maybe your family would enjoy a nice salad of cucumber slices)

7. Drink plenty of fluids.

(Obviously water is good but beer, wine and cocktails seem like good choices to us too)

8. Eat 14 ice creams.

(It has been scientifically proven that, in very hot weather, ice cream has no calories in it.*)

(*NOT actually scientifically proven)

Image Pexels