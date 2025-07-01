A bigoted ‘proud American’ trolled the Democrats’ NY mayoral candidate for eating like this and was magnificently owned into next year
We hadn’t come across Savanah Hernandez before but apparently she’s a ‘proud American’ banned three times by Twitter who proudly displays a picture being embraced by Tucker Carlson.
So you get the idea.
And we mention her because Hernandez – @sav_says_ on Twitter – just trolled the Democrats’ New York City mayoral candidate and something of a political sensation, Zohran Mamdani for eating rice with his hands.
Anybody who eats with their hands like this should be barred from ever being allowed in American politics.pic.twitter.com/IOQuhwKxzY
— Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 29, 2025
And we’re glad she did – in a way – because she ended up magnificently owned into next week and beyond.
1.
The west has fallen https://t.co/8OAABLfwUC pic.twitter.com/vfVmQx2w9v
— Jose Vega — Vote Vega & Sare! (@JosBtrigga) June 30, 2025
2.
americans eat greasy ass pizza and saucy wings with their hands it’s time deport all white people https://t.co/N21cjp6XEJ
— onion person (@CantEverDie) June 30, 2025
3.
People who only wipe their asses with tissues, bath only once in a few days and wear shoes in their bedrooms should never have a say on what is civilised. https://t.co/NIhrHckciF
— Megat ‘Adli (@TheFunSizeGuy) June 30, 2025
4.
You should be banned from human society for being subsimple, narrow minded and an ignocile (ignorant + imbecilic)
— Mario (@PawlowskiMario) June 29, 2025
5.
do you eat pizza or taco with your hands or with utensils ? Get a life
— Kawsar Chowdhury (KC) (@kawsarc) June 30, 2025
6.
Really disgusting, the guy can’t even eat a hot dog civilized. pic.twitter.com/ot5GPPt4t1
— bam_buttercup (@bam_buttercup) June 30, 2025