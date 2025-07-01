Donald Trump said he would ‘have to take a look’ at deporting ally turned bitter nemesis Elon Musk – 17 stunned and totally on-point responses

US donald trump elon musk

Everyone who said they would fall out at some point’s been proved right, but no-one knew quite how spectacularly Donald Trump and Elon Musk would go their separate ways.

Their bitterest of splits reached new levels today when Musk basically declared war on Trump and his ‘big beautiful bill’ by tweeting this.

It went down just as well with Trump as you’d imagine, who responded by saying he’d ‘do a DOGE’ on Musk and all his government subsidies.



Now Trump’s been asked if he was considering deporting Musk and if you think that was surely a step too far – even for Trump – you’d be wrong.

Reporter: Are you going to deport Elon Musk? Trump: We’ll have to take a look. We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? The monster that might have to go back and eat Elon. Wouldn’t that be terrible? He gets a lot of subsidies. pic.twitter.com/6I0OAIv7Js — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2025

Extraordinary scenes. And these people surely said it best.

1.

The Mob Boss now threatens Musk with deportation. https://t.co/q3F0UME8Yz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2025

2.

*TRUMP: WILL LOOK INTO DEPORTING ELON MUSK A psychotic, deranged, mentally unstable, petty toddler. Fuck off. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 1, 2025

3.

The most unAmerican president ever. I hate Musk, yet I wouldn’t even threaten to strip him of his citizenship over a bill. Maybe if the whole world is telling you the bill is ass, it’s because it is — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) July 1, 2025

4.

To my earlier point: how ever much you enslave yourself to the mindless Fake President, D. Mentia Trump will eventually turn on you Now: an overt threat to deport @elonmusk https://t.co/kn0y537pYa — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 1, 2025

5.

Fascism 101: Cross dear leader, get exiled. https://t.co/9xNXEhfrdP — Max Flugrath️ (@MaxFlugrath) July 1, 2025

6.

In the past 24 hours, Trump’s threatened Elon Musk, Thomas Massie, Japan, a judge in Israel, the CEO of AT&T, Jerome Powell, Canada, Thom Tillis, a Forbes reporter, Harvard, & migrants with being eaten by Burmese pythons in the Everglades, while releasing a new line of colognes. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2025

7.

Classic authoritarian dynamic in play now https://t.co/NUmQuRX4w9 — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) July 1, 2025

8.

Can we admit it’ll be fun watching these two evil pieces of shit try to destroy each other? https://t.co/0nCBdyHx5T — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 1, 2025

9.