Donald Trump has released a new fragrance for men and women called ‘Victory 45-47’ – 17 sweet-smelling takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated July 1st, 2025

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule as leader of the free world to release a brand new fragrance for men and women called ‘Victory 45-47’.

Hmm, catchy!

Apparently they are all about ‘winning, strength and success’ and, well, best have a look for yourself.

No word on where the stuff sprays out of – maybe his arse? A hole in his right ear?

And it’s not the only one the US president – ha! – has for sale.

And these people surely said it best.

