Donald Trump has released a new fragrance for men and women called ‘Victory 45-47’ – 17 sweet-smelling takedowns

US donald trump

Donald Trump took time out from his busy schedule as leader of the free world to release a brand new fragrance for men and women called ‘Victory 45-47’.

Hmm, catchy!

Apparently they are all about ‘winning, strength and success’ and, well, best have a look for yourself.

No word on where the stuff sprays out of – maybe his arse? A hole in his right ear?

And it’s not the only one the US president – ha! – has for sale.

Here he is, folks. The President of the United States selling his new men’s cologne for $199 and women’s perfume for $249. pic.twitter.com/w48dQQ8cod — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 30, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s too embarrassing for words. pic.twitter.com/OcQEKYbsug — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) July 1, 2025

2.

How is this legal? https://t.co/lfpLRiatH8 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 30, 2025

3.

“Victory 45-47. Hints of saccharine, spray tan, and Russian hooker piss—plus the flop-sweat dirty diaper stench of a six hair comb-over fighting for its life.” https://t.co/928Ue7STIa — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 1, 2025

4.

This can’t be real! Is it? He must just be trying to distract us from the awful bill which unnecessarily gives a tax break to the wealthiest Americans while cutting healthcare and food for some of the most needy, all while exploding the largest deficit in the history of… https://t.co/4pFQxCniAU — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) June 30, 2025

5.

16 million Americans are about to lose their healthcare, but go buy my gross perfume… https://t.co/U2XSdmGwXS — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 1, 2025

6.

I’m sorry—but it is very difficult to maintain a high opinion of anyone who thinks this is fitting conduct for the President of the United States. He embarrasses the country and makes his supporters look like fools every single day. pic.twitter.com/ci62xlyqnw — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) July 1, 2025

7.

We’ve officially downgraded the U.S. presidency into a glorified infomercial – hawking off-brand cologne, burner phones, and crypto scams like it’s 3AM on QVC for the gullible. — Darren Labrum (@DLabrum) June 30, 2025

8.

How is this legal? It’s obviously outrageously unethical.

What the fuck, America?? — Metal Mark (@MarkMantis) June 30, 2025

9.