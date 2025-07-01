A senator whined about missing a beach trip to debate Trump’s healthcare-grabbing bill, and got owned all the way back to Pennsylvania

US US politics

The US Senate is voting on Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 1,116-page behemoth that would seriously reduce non-military spending, slashing welfare for the poorest people and threatening 20 million citizens’ access to health insurance – all while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest.

NEW: The Senate version of One Big Beautiful Bill is one big ugly transfer of wealth from low-income families to the rich. Americans struggling to get by will pay more for groceries & health care so the highest income families can get big tax cuts. This isn’t shared sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/NZ8kBRqlqW — Brendan Duke (@Brendan_Duke) June 28, 2025

If every one of the 340 million people in America paid a new $35 copay to visit the doctor, that still wouldn’t be enough to cover how much Meta would get from just one tax break in Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." pic.twitter.com/LWcSqrI3eV — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 24, 2025

Follow the money. Republicans' "One Big Beautiful Bill" isn't about efficiency—it's a $43 BILLION handout to private contractors over 10 years. Just ONE example: Forcing states to pay Equifax $20 per person to verify employment data for 18 MILLION people EVERY MONTH. That's… pic.twitter.com/ewkP4EnyhV — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) June 26, 2025

The Democrats in the Senate have been using their allotted debate time to shine a light on the murkiest parts of the legislation, which put them on the wrong side of one of their own – the controversial Pennsylvanian Senator John Fetterman, who just wanted to vote against the bill and get the hell out of Dodge.

Fetterman: I just want to go home. I've missed our entire trip to the beach… I’m going to vote no. There’s no drama… I don't think it's really helpful to put people here till some ungodly hour.

pic.twitter.com/ZJTAYBI74u — Acyn (@Acyn) June 30, 2025

Oh, the humanity! What heartless beasts would risk Senator Fetterman losing even more beach time just to *checks notes* try to persuade more of their colleagues not to take food aid away from children living in poverty, and snatch healthcare access from the elderly and chronically ill.

There were no discernible signs of sympathy on Twitter.

1.

Pennsylvania Democrats please ensure that after his one term is up john fetterman doesn't return to the Senate I'd hate for him to miss another family beach trip. — Covie (@covie_93) June 30, 2025

2.

Mr. Fetterman, it's really this simple: you're receiving $174,000 a year for a position to which you were elected after asking people to trust that you'd be an unwavering champion for working class families. I don't give a fuck that you missed your beach trip. Stop whining… — Charlotte Clymer (@cmclymer) June 30, 2025

3.

4.

PA VOTERS: hello sir please stop the bill that will kick *600,000* of your constituents off of their healthcare

FETTERMAN: https://t.co/MpERMeADwg pic.twitter.com/OszsXMQqaH — america's half-priced lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) June 30, 2025

5.

Oh. Sorry that your beach trip was interrupted while people are fighting to keep healthcare so that they don’t die. Maybe resign. You can have all the beach trips you want. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) June 30, 2025

6.

Being a Senator is so inconvenient! https://t.co/Xpq0xAkDaz — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 30, 2025

7.

8.

I mean you could just quit and open up your job to someone who actually wants to do it idk https://t.co/FWHueawdTE — chyea ok (@chyeaok) June 30, 2025

9.