A senator whined about missing a beach trip to debate Trump’s healthcare-grabbing bill, and got owned all the way back to Pennsylvania

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2025

The US Senate is voting on Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a 1,116-page behemoth that would seriously reduce non-military spending, slashing welfare for the poorest people and threatening 20 million citizens’ access to health insurance – all while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest.

The Democrats in the Senate have been using their allotted debate time to shine a light on the murkiest parts of the legislation, which put them on the wrong side of one of their own – the controversial Pennsylvanian Senator John Fetterman, who just wanted to vote against the bill and get the hell out of Dodge.

Oh, the humanity! What heartless beasts would risk Senator Fetterman losing even more beach time just to *checks notes* try to persuade more of their colleagues not to take food aid away from children living in poverty, and snatch healthcare access from the elderly and chronically ill.

There were no discernible signs of sympathy on Twitter.

