Kirstie Allsopp was shocked to find no-one else in her Tube carriage and ended up magnificently owned into next week

Celebrity kirstie allsopp tube

Kirstie Allsopp took time out from searching Rightmove and all the other stuff she does to share her dismay at the particular vista she encountered on the London Underground this week.

The Location, Location, Location presenter got on the Tube at 9.20am on Tuesday to find her carriage completely empty (apart from her, obviously). And she was shocked, we tell you. Shocked!

Totally empty tube carriage at 9.20 on a Tuesday morning. Don’t quite know what it says but it can’t be a good thing. pic.twitter.com/mSii1raVgS — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 1, 2025

Just in case you were wondering where she was (on the Central Line) …

After Mile End — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) July 1, 2025

… and it’s fair to say her surprise wasn’t entirely shared by everyone – and when we say everyone, we actually mean anyone – on Twitter, who were only too happy to help her understand. Most – if not all of them – politely.

1.

It probs says people are already at their desks because this is past the normal commuting time? https://t.co/Gou4GxDIEe — Grace (@graceyldn) July 1, 2025

2.

It’s 9:20 most people start work at 9am. Plus you’re going the opposite way to the majority going into work. — #GayDisinfranchised (@PJKeenan7) July 1, 2025

3.

People with proper jobs start at 8.30/ 9. But I can see why the Right Honourable Kirstie, eldest daughter of 6th Baron Hindlip, wouldn’t know that. https://t.co/w4k5PLBoPz — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) July 1, 2025

4.

It says that almost nobody would be on the Central Line headed out of the city against the direction of commute at 9.20am doesn’t it? Thick. — thelefttake (@thelefttake) July 1, 2025

5.

Literally everyone I’ve spoken to in the office changed their commute today to be on air conditioned transport. Nobody in their right mind rides the Central Line during a heatwave on a stretch served by the Elizabeth Line https://t.co/1P5w8HM9At — Cal (@SimpGanassi) July 1, 2025

6.