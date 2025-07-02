Celebrity kirstie allsopp tube

Kirstie Allsopp was shocked to find no-one else in her Tube carriage and ended up magnificently owned into next week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 2nd, 2025

Kirstie Allsopp took time out from searching Rightmove and all the other stuff she does to share her dismay at the particular vista she encountered on the London Underground this week.

The Location, Location, Location presenter got on the Tube at 9.20am on Tuesday to find her carriage completely empty (apart from her, obviously). And she was shocked, we tell you. Shocked!

Just in case you were wondering where she was (on the Central Line) …

… and it’s fair to say her surprise wasn’t entirely shared by everyone – and when we say everyone, we actually mean anyone – on Twitter, who were only too happy to help her understand. Most – if not all of them – politely.

