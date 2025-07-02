What can you do when your 4th of July Donald Trump piñata is too pale? Break out the Cheetos, of course!

US donald trump

It’s almost the 4th of July, at the time of writing, and many Americans will be putting the finishing touches to their celebration preparations. Over on TikTok, Jose Aguilar shared what that looks like for him, as he added some much-needed orange skin tones to his otherwise pretty accurate Donald Trump piñata.

The casual impersonation adds insult to injury, and we have to say that we approve. So did TikTok users.

Proof that using Cheeto to refer to his makeup is not exaggeration.

Mike Arnoughl

The fact that this country is run by someone who’s own inner circle hates him enough to let him walk around looking like he does is astonishing to me. not a single person close to him has ever tried to be upfront with him about his face makeup & how bad it looks. they just keep letting him look like this.

holleighpeno

Where can I get me one of these painted up with an orange jumpsuit?!

Eeik066NC

Are you selling those by chance? My kiddo asked if she could have one for her 8th bday.

Courtney Arnoldt

You can use taco seasoning too.

Kelly Newman

Twitter was all over it.

1.

OMG this guy made a Trump Piñata, but it was too white so he used Cheeto dust to make it Realistic! pic.twitter.com/ZH6KEtCLey — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 1, 2025

2.

When it breaks open, it’s full of shit — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) July 1, 2025

3.

He did a better job with the Cheeto dust than Trump does with the makeup. — Spunky0613 (@KarenHoward42) July 1, 2025

4.

A Cheetohlini piñata! https://t.co/jMfXrgx9Ic — Potshots from the Peanut Gallery (@reviewingstand) July 1, 2025

5.

Every one should have one of these on Independence Day! https://t.co/EqlLRSjzQ7 — Dudley Doright (@doright996) July 1, 2025

In fact, Jose really only made one mistake.

Suppose to keep it white under the eyes. He never does under his eyes. — CHEERS! (@cheersbrandy) July 1, 2025

