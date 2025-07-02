Man versus period pain was only ever going to go one way

Life health

Period pain is no laughing matter, and the fact that it’s part of life leads some people to underestimate how severe it can be. A company called Somedays, which produces period pain relief products, has found a way to address that problem.

They take their period pain simulator out into the world, where people who don’t have firsthand experience can get some idea of what it’s like for those who do.

At the Calgary Stampede rodeo in 2023, a man got his first taste of period pain – but he had an old hand next to him, getting the same stimulus, and the difference was hilariously obvious.

We all knew how that was going to go down, right? There wasn’t much sympathy in the comments section.

Not including a migraine at the same time while being nauseous and tired as hell 😂

Hotmessexpress

I pray I run into this truck when the hubs and I are out . He is sympathetic for sure , could he be more sympathetic? For sure.

UnflatteringAngle

She was so unbothered- 😂

Food

Lol “if It’s going to last all day yeah”. He has no idea

MariaSalmeron808

I feel like this should be part of HR training for companies lol.

Lizz Nicole

She’s like”is this thing on?”

Tomi Brem

Add on the hot flashes, cold sweats, diarrhea, and vomiting that goes on the first few days!

P C

My toxic trait is that I could spend hours watching men react to period simulators.

Amirasponsible

I hope she walked away feeling like a powerful, formidable queen. This has to be so validating.

Adventuringreader

Katelyn Hughes wanted to try the challenge.

I want to try this just so I know if my cramps actually hurt or if I’m just a baby 😅

They hurt, Katelyn. They hurt.

