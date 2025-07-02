NBA legend Tony Parker built a 24/7 Nando’s restaurant inside his house and Twitter is starving now – the 13 hungriest responses

Sport fast food NBA

Hall of Fame NBA superstar Tony Parker accomplished a lot in his career. In his prime, Parker could drive by any defender on the court and played Robin to Tim Duncan’s Batman on four title winning San Antonio Spurs teams.

Now in retirement, he’s still history. Not in basketball, but in poultry.

On a recent live stream with Kai Cenat, Tony Parker showed off his house. Many mansions have elaborate kitchens, but Parker took it a step further and constructed an entire Nando’s restaurant inside his home.

There’s signange, a kitchen, and full service, 24/7. When the crew looked through the menu on the bar, they called out “any mains possible.” So it’s not just peri-peri marinade in the fridge or a cheeky sauce bottle in the pantry. It’s an actual, operational Nando’s.

Kai Cenat reveals that Tony Parker’s house has a 24/7 restaurant called “Nando’s” available at his house pic.twitter.com/maU88GkkRp — ryan (@scubaryan_) July 1, 2025

Twitter was equal parts jealous, impressed, and disgusted. Here are the best responses.

so how does that work?? he got shift changes in his house or is it just ol boy holdin it down? i mean like duke said, if i wake up at 4-5am n want some fresh nandos is bro rly finna be on the grill straight like that — jay‍♂️ (@herokkid) July 2, 2025

He should be ashamed of himself for promoting unhealthy eating as an athlete. It should be a 24/7 salad bar — Diego (@Dieggo) July 1, 2025

I didn’t kno I needed this until today — Metric Tony (@TrTonystark30) July 1, 2025

this would be me with taco bell — Bnz (@bnz_03) July 1, 2025

