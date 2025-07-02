Sport fast food NBA

NBA legend Tony Parker built a 24/7 Nando’s restaurant inside his house and Twitter is starving now – the 13 hungriest responses

Poke Reporter. Updated July 2nd, 2025

Hall of Fame NBA superstar Tony Parker accomplished a lot in his career. In his prime, Parker could drive by any defender on the court and played Robin to Tim Duncan’s Batman on four title winning San Antonio Spurs teams.

Now in retirement, he’s still history. Not in basketball, but in poultry.

On a recent live stream with Kai Cenat, Tony Parker showed off his house. Many mansions have elaborate kitchens, but Parker took it a step further and constructed an entire Nando’s restaurant inside his home.

There’s signange, a kitchen, and full service, 24/7. When the crew looked through the menu on the bar, they called out “any mains possible.” So it’s not just peri-peri marinade in the fridge or a cheeky sauce bottle in the pantry. It’s an actual, operational Nando’s.

Twitter was equal parts jealous, impressed, and disgusted. Here are the best responses.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2