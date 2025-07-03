15 blessings we wish upon you to make your life just that little bit better

Exclusive feelgood

Let’s face it, life can suck a lot of the times. The world is a pretty grim place with a lot of unkindness, so we need all the niceness we can get. That’s why we’ve put together a list of blessings we wish for you to make your life that little bit better.

1. May your pillow always be cold on both sides.

2. May you always plug a USB stick in the correct way on your first attempt.

3. May your cookies always be chocolate chip (and not raisin)

4. May you always open a paracetamol packet at the opposite end to the folded paper instructions.

5. May your pet only ever throw up on a hard surface and not on the carpet.

6. May you always remember to finish your cup of tea while it’s still hot.

7. May every traffic light always be green.

8. May you never catch your pocket on a door handle.

9. May you always find a parking spot straight away.

10. May your socks never slip down and bunch up round your heels.

11. May the weird person on the bus never choose to sit next to you.

12. May your favourite songs play on the radio every time you get into your car.

13. May you never have to wash up a bowl that’s had Weetabix in it but wasn’t put into soak.

14. May you always find something you want to watch on Netflix straight away.

15. May you always cook the perfect amount of pasta.





