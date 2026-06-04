US donald trump Iran

With his war on Iran showing no signs of actually ending Trump was asked to define ‘ceasefire’ and his answer had people bellowing into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 4th, 2026

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Donald Trump, it seems, will never tire of telling people how he’s won his war with Iran. Oh he’s so won it, people, won more comprehensively than any war in the history of wars.

Which makes people wonder, if he’s won it so comprehensively, why the fighting continues and why – forgive us for repeating ourselves – why it isn’t business as usual through the Strait of Hormuz and all that.

So, White House correspondents wondered, how does Trump actually define a ceasefire? And the answer had people bellowing into next week.

These people surely said it best.

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Just in the interests of balance and all that, there are also plenty of people saying this.

The Poke – never less than fair and balanced!

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Source @Acyn