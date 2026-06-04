With his war on Iran showing no signs of actually ending Trump was asked to define ‘ceasefire’ and his answer had people bellowing into next week

US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump, it seems, will never tire of telling people how he’s won his war with Iran. Oh he’s so won it, people, won more comprehensively than any war in the history of wars.

Which makes people wonder, if he’s won it so comprehensively, why the fighting continues and why – forgive us for repeating ourselves – why it isn’t business as usual through the Strait of Hormuz and all that.

So, White House correspondents wondered, how does Trump actually define a ceasefire? And the answer had people bellowing into next week.

Reporter: How do you define ceasefire? Trump: In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner pic.twitter.com/r5EMv5Xohf — Acyn (@Acyn) June 3, 2026

These people surely said it best.

1.

2.

“A ceasefire isn’t the ceasing of fire, just the reduction of firing.”, from the people who brought you alternative facts. pic.twitter.com/qzjdVZgNSK — Screamilla Jones (@voidyscreamy) June 3, 2026

3.

Trump’s definition of ceasefire: You’re shooting in a more moderate manner. Real definition of ceasefire: A formal, temporary halt in fighting where both sides agree to stop shooting. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 3, 2026

4.

He has the mind of a child. He’s so stupid and insane and clearly has no idea what he’s doing — Another (@AllwhichIam) June 3, 2026

5.

6.

Trump just invented a new military term: “Moderately shooting at each other.” — Dr.Ankit choudhary (@ankitkhardia) June 3, 2026

7.

Reporter:

“How do you define a cease-fire?” Trump:

“In that part of the world cease-fire is when you’re shooting in a more moderate manner.” So like being a little bit pregnant?

Video credit ~ @Acyn pic.twitter.com/gZH8RIVV7g — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) June 4, 2026

8.

9.

What a seriously thick fuck he is. The President of the United States of America ladies and gents. Voted in twice. Fuck me. — Bosey (@Bosey1982) June 3, 2026

10.

An absolute imbecile is in the White House https://t.co/CxcZhEVdog — Mike Straw 🔜 Summer Game Fest (@MikeStrawMedia) June 4, 2026

11.

I can already see the fans of thuggery and rudeness in politics running around with this quote, marveling at Trump’s supposedly incredible wit. As someone who has heard more than enough of Putin’s jokes, I’d say this: you basically elected Putin in a wig. https://t.co/ocoUlpEXzW — Pepel Klaasa (@pepel_klaasa) June 4, 2026

Just in the interests of balance and all that, there are also plenty of people saying this.

Love him or hate him he is funny as fuck. https://t.co/OdvQHdBR9N — Mayne (@Tradermayne) June 3, 2026

The Poke – never less than fair and balanced!

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s been boasting about the size of his Reflecting Pool and see if you can spot his comedy schoolboy error – 17 crushing comebacks

Source @Acyn