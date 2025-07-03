US US politics

15 clapbacks to the Speaker urging people to ‘give up their personal preferences for the greater good’ of Trump’s billionaire cashgrab bill

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 3rd, 2025

Maga Mike Johnson was obviously born without a sense of shame, or the ability to know when to keep his mouth shut. After all, the now Speaker of the House of Representatives is the man who thought he should tell the world that he and his son keep each other pure for Jesus by monitoring one another’s internet porn.

In the face of questions about a bill set to take healthcare insurance from an estimated 20 million people, remove millions more from a food provision programme, and further enrich Trump’s billionaire buddies, Johnson had some advice.

In other words – shut up and do as the Cheeto-in-Chief tells you. Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar cut to the chase.

Twitter wasn’t buying it, either.

Peter, @_e_tto_, pointed out the irony.

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, karatara on Pexels