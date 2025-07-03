15 clapbacks to the Speaker urging people to ‘give up their personal preferences for the greater good’ of Trump’s billionaire cashgrab bill

US US politics

Maga Mike Johnson was obviously born without a sense of shame, or the ability to know when to keep his mouth shut. After all, the now Speaker of the House of Representatives is the man who thought he should tell the world that he and his son keep each other pure for Jesus by monitoring one another’s internet porn.

Mike Johnson Said He and His Son Monitor Each Other’s Porn Usage, and Yeah, It’s Exactly as Weird as It Soundshttps://t.co/wcngh03EGV — *☆￮༺ ☆ M L R ☆ ༻￮☆* (@MLAT07167996) June 29, 2025

In the face of questions about a bill set to take healthcare insurance from an estimated 20 million people, remove millions more from a food provision programme, and further enrich Trump’s billionaire buddies, Johnson had some advice.

Mike Johnson: "All of us have to give up on our personal preferences." pic.twitter.com/R1tTGGO10M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 2, 2025

In other words – shut up and do as the Cheeto-in-Chief tells you. Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar cut to the chase.

What personal preferences? Stripping healthcare away from millions? Taking away nutrition assistance from hungry children? Giving tax breaks to billionaires at the expense of working people? Abandoning any morals to appease the wannabe dictator. https://t.co/xbvy5AkZi4 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 2, 2025

Twitter wasn’t buying it, either.

um…that sounds like a life goal of yours, bud. Not ours. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) July 2, 2025

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, Speaker Mike Johnson says "we can't make everyone 100% happy" on the Big Ugly Bill, suggests that they give up on their "personal preferences" so they can make ONE person happy: Trump. Weakest. Speaker. Ever. pic.twitter.com/RbCNXrC86N — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) July 2, 2025

Translation: "give up on our personal preferences" and do what dear leader wants https://t.co/ZuOaRakQrr — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 2, 2025

He’s talking to single moms who want their kids to see the doctor https://t.co/1dON09XnGx — Pat Dennis (@patdennis) July 2, 2025

"Hey guys, put your support behind us, and we will have steak for dinner tonight! >people support "We cant make everyone 100% happy, so you guys will have to give up on your personal preferences." >you get stale bread and stagnant water — Shlippi (@realshlippi) July 2, 2025

So he is quite literally saying they need to do what the imbecile deranged cult leader wants and fuck over all their constituents. https://t.co/tVKsyI3UbW — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) July 2, 2025

"All of us have to give up our personal preferences." – Mike Johnson Slaves in a cult for a 375 lbs geriatric orange clown. pic.twitter.com/W20UaSf0B4 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) July 2, 2025

No but you could not fuck over the poor to appease the rich, you little sniveling bitch. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) July 2, 2025

Food, healthcare, judicial authority and elections are not “personal preferences”. https://t.co/qUZ0A5a9H3 — M.E. Brown (@Botanicalsrock) July 2, 2025

Republicans have to suffer a little so that poor people can suffer a lot. https://t.co/cKnXRp6mNN — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 2, 2025

"All of us have to give up on caring about 17 million Americans' healthcare." https://t.co/BzEB9lyJyt — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorresNY) July 2, 2025

It's not about getting 100% of what everyone wants. This is about a bill that is ill-conceived, cobbled together on the fly, rushed through the process, and whose policy measures will ultimately create greater costs down the line than it claims to save. Especially Medicaid. — Calvin (@Realonstist) July 2, 2025

Peter, @_e_tto_, pointed out the irony.

“We all have to give up our personal preferences” says the guy pushing forced birth, Christian nationalism, and book bans. Funny how your preferences always get to stay, huh Mike? — Peter (@_e_tto_) July 2, 2025

